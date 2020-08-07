A Japanese garden in the Ports

Without giving it too much imagination who crowns the Punta de l’Aigua (1,091, 6 meters) You can fantasize about the idea that you are in distant lands, enjoying a Zen landscape. The fact that on the road we have not met anyone fuels this feeling, much more gratifying in a time when being able to keep distances well is a luxury. “For me it is like a Japanese garden, this mountain combines roughness and sweetness. A summit is normally the kingdom of rock, of stone, but here also vegetation arises, “he reflects. Rafael López-Monné, geographer, photographer and hiking expert who has served as a guide in the chapter dedicated to Punta de l’Aigua, one of the jewels in the crown of the Ports Natural Park.













Els Ports has an untamed landscape, with steep and solitary reliefs, a reserved nature that invites introspection

This protected area spans three regions, the Baix Ebre, the Montsià and the Terra Alta, in the part of Catalonia, and is extended by Teruel and Castellón. Els Ports offers a wild landscape, with steep and solitary reliefs, a reserved nature that invites introspection. Mass tourism has not arrived here.







If these fields are no longer cultivated, it is because we have done something wrong; with such good oil this product should be sold worldwide







Rafael López-Monné







The point chosen to start the route is Paüls (Baix Ebre) along a track that is taken to the right after leaving the town’s cemetery. Soon we enter a horizon of olive trees and dry stone margins, places that in a way evoke the Serra de la Tramuntana in Mallorca. But in the south of Catalonia it hurts to see how many lands languish, relegating trees and terraces with a long history to ostracism. “If these fields are no longer cultivated, it is because we have done something wrong; With such good oil this product should be sold all over the world ”, exclaims López-Monné, who adds to his multiple facets that of activist in defense of rural territory, that great forgotten space that more now, in times of confinement and uncertainty, must be vindicated.









The ascent will take us to the Coll de la Gilaberta and from there to the summit, large and with a handful of pine trees, something like a Japanese Eden, in the opinion of our interlocutor. In fact, for the Japanese a garden is the art of settling the rocks, according to the oldest writing on the subject, the Sakuteiki, 11th century.





A teenage Picasso discovered the landscape of the Ports during his first stay in Horta de Sant Joan

Playing with this idea, from the top of Punta de l’Aigua you can see the Roques d’en Benet, one of the most emblematic destinations of the Ports that has already discovered a Picasso teenager on his first stay in Horta de Sant Joan, between the summer of 1898 and February 1899, invited by his friend and colleague Manuel Pallarès. The famous painter spent a whole month in the mountains, painting during the day and at night under the shelter of a cave, a natural refuge for shepherds. At that time, farmers and ranchers lived in farmhouses in the interior of the massif; Now there is no one left.

Rafael López-Monné when he reached the top, on June 30. The round trip route was completed in about five hours at a leisurely pace (RM BOSCH)













Until the beginning of this century, two elderly brothers were the inhabitants of the last house inhabited on the Catalan side of Los Ports, the Mas de la Franqueta, in Horta de Sant Joan. Without running water or electricity, and with a lot of solitude, they stayed a lifetime caring for their flock fused with the rhythms of nature.

Returning to Punta de l’Aigua, shortly before 10 am on June 30, we reached 1,091 meters. At that time the clouds fool around and blur the aesthetic three conglomerate blocks that make up the Roques d’en Benet. We do not know if Picasso climbed its walls but it is currently a highly sought after enclave for climbing lovers.

The mist is taking more prominence and at times dilutes the views towards the Mola dels Atans or the Punta dels Raus. This environment further fosters the meditative state.

Our guide points out that among the vegetation on the top there is a “coco”, a cavity to take advantage of the water, which curiously is empty and that we suspect gives its name to this peak.





Great connoisseur of the ancient ways, our guide remarks that he never takes shortcuts and asks whoever is with him to do it neither











The descent through the Coll de l’Avenc after leaving the Vacarissal, where the cows graze or grazed, runs along the old royal road that continues to connect Horta de Sant Joan and Paüls, with a perfect zigzagging path, without abrupt slopes, to facilitate the I work with pack animals, emphasizes Lopez-Monné. A great connoisseur of these ancient communication channels, he remarks that he never takes shortcuts and asks those who accompany him not to do so either. He explains that going through the fast, straighter and steeper paths neutralizes the original ones and erodes them by encouraging rainwater to run much more virulently.

The route, which from Paüls has about 720 meters of positive slope and about 10 kilometers long, offers a wide variety of landscapes. The agricultural fields at the base, the pine forests and the roughness and power of the calcareous rock above. That zen touch.

The imposing Rocas d’en Benet from the summit of Punta de l’Aigua (RMBOSCH)











