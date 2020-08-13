A great Lillard complicates the miracle of the Suns of Ricky Rubio

The miracle of Phoenix Suns to get into playoff positions was very close last morning, when those of Ricky Rubio added their seventh consecutive victory against the Sixers (130-117) and Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic put the Blazers on the ropes. However, a stratospheric Damian Lillard, author of 61 points, saved the Portland (134-131).

In the absence of a round for the end of the regular phase, the Arizona team must remain undefeated after the last day of the regular phase in Orlando and wait for a defeat by the Blazers or the Memphis Grizzlies to sneak into the ‘play in’ , a small elimination between the ninth and the eighth that will determine the last team that will fight for the ring.









The 10th-ranked Suns, who came to Florida with virtually no playoff chances, found themselves in ninth place in the West for a moment last morning. With Devin Booker in his star role, author of 35 points, and Ricky Rubio at the controls, who finished with 16 points and 10 assists, the Suns did their homework against a Philadelphia team that did not have their franchise player, Joel Embiid , nor Ben Simmons, both injured.

All the pressure for the Blazers, who faced some Mavericks with options to climb to fifth in the West. After both teams enjoyed good advantages in the first three quarters, the score was adjusted at the beginning of the last quarter, when Lillard, who was already signing a stratospheric match, starred in most of his team’s actions.

Ricky Rubio, in the game against the Sixers. (AP)













The Oakland star was especially inspired. To his success from long distance was added the impotence of the Mavs, who only knew how to stop Lillard with repeated fouls. Several of them came from the perimeter and meant three shots from the personnel line. For the second consecutive game and the first time in franchise history, the point guard exceeded 50 points.

Lillard was touched by a magic wand. Practically everything went into it. As an example her last triple, which bounced off the rim and after rising to the sky of Orlando, several meters, entered clean. A basket that occurred in the last minutes and was decisive. On the other hand, Doncic, despite his excellent numbers, with 25 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds, was not successful in the shot unlike his teammate Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 36 points, including seven triples from nine attempts.

The Memphis Grizzlies, the other team involved in the fight for the last playoff spot with the San Antonio Spurs, fell in their game against the Boston Celtics (122-107). In this way, they must beat the Milwaukee Bucks on the last day so that their presence in the final phase is not jeopardized. The NBA leaders, however, could rest their stars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, since they don’t play anything. The Greek also faces a penalty after being sent off in the game against the Wizards for a header.









For their part, the Suns face some Mavericks who still have options to climb positions, while the Blazers face a Brooklyn Nets who do not play anything, already classified for the playoffs. The Spurs, who do not depend on them, face the Utah Jazz, who will have to defend the sixth place in the West.







