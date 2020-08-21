A great Doncic and the Mavs reserves tie the series with the Clippers

Despite their stratospheric numbers and breaking precocious records, it was clear in the first game of the series in the Orlando bubble that Luka Doncic He was not going to be able alone against Angeles Clippers, one of the favorite teams to win the ring of the NBA. The Slovenian needed the entire team of Dallas Mavericks, especially of Kristaps Porzingis, to equalize the tie in the second game of the series against Los Angeles (127-114).

Doncic finished with 28 points, 22 achieved in the first half, and was once again the leader of the Mavericks attack, but this time to make it also balanced and involving five other teammates who had numbers of two in the teamwork digits, including three reservations that were the winning wow factor.









For his part, Porzingis was once again the Slovenian’s main squire with a total of 23 points and seven rebounds. Tim Hardaway was again the Mavericks’ third scoring player, with 17 points, while Trey Burke (16), Seth Curry (15) and Bojan Marjanovic (13) won the bench duel.

Kawhi Leonard was the most outstanding star of the Angelenos with 35 points. Paul George, on the other hand, was below his usual level of annotation and remained at 14 points although he captured 10 rebounds. Lou Williams, though insufficient, was the Clippers’ main response from the bench with 23 points.

Powell’s decisive robbery. (Reuters)













The Toronto Raptos, meanwhile, won their second game of the tie (2-0) against the Brooklyn Nets (99-104) with a discreet performance from Marc Gasol, who was left without scoring in the 17 minutes he was on the court . Fred Van Vleet and Norman Powell were the Canadians’ leading scorers with 24 points each. Powell also stole a ball in the last seconds that sealed the victory. Serge Ibaka finished the game with 8 points and six rebounds.

The day ended with the defeat of Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets against the Utah Jazz (124-105), which thus tied the series, and the Boston Celtics’ triumph over Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia Sixers, who now They are 2-0 down in the tie (101-128).







