A great Davis ensures the first place of the West of the Lakers

The Angeles Lakers They fulfilled the forecasts and secured the first place in the Western Conference thanks to a stellar performance by Anthony Davis in the victory against the Utah Jazz (116-108). The Los Angeles center was one of the protagonists of a day NBA where the Toronto Raptors from Marc Gasol they defeated a fierce Miami Heat (107-103).

The Angelo center finished the game with 42 points and 12 rebounds and with five games to go before the end of the regular season, they are ahead of their neighbors, Los Angeles Clippers, who occupy the second position in the West in six games. The Lakers will face the playoffs for the first time since the 2012/13 season.









Davis’ final basket was a 4-point play with 42 seconds to go until the final horn, hitting a triple and receiving a foul from French center Rudy Gobert. With the extra free kick, he put the Lakers in a ten-point lead (114-104). Lebron James finished the game with 22 points.

For their part and despite the defeat, the Jazz certified their presence in the playoffs and occupy fifth place with a half-game more than the Oklahoma City Thunder and at the same distance from the classified rooms, The Houston Rockets. In an atypical season that will be played entirely in the Orlando bubble, the field factor does not exist.

Marc Gasol in the game against the Heat. (AP)













In the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors achieved a victory that strengthens them in second place. The Gasol middleweight was discreet in attack and his teammate Fred VanVleet was the decisive player for the Canadians. The escort finished the game with 36 points, his best personal and professional brand.

The Spanish center, who continued as a starter, barely played 22 minutes, but he did a great job in the paint by getting six points and also captured six rebounds. Yes, Serge Ibaka was more present in attack, than coming off the bench and in 26 minutes of play, he finished the game with 15 points and six rebounds.

The rest of the day’s games were completed with the Jokic Nuggets’ wins over the Thunder (121-113), the Pacers over the Wizards (111-100), the Williamson’s Pelicans over the Grizzlies (99-109). and the Embiid Sixers against the Spurs (132-130).







