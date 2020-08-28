A good part of the opposition joins in the motion of censure against Bartomeu

Three candidates for the next Barcelona elections (Victor Font, Jordi Farré and Lluís Fernández-Allah) and eight groups from the Barça environment have come together to overthrow Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board of directors, and this Friday they made their union public to go all together in the motion of censure presented by Farré last Wednesday.

In a telematic appearance they requested "the immediate resignation of the entire board of directors"From Josep Maria Bartomeu and they made a "public call for all club members to turn to the motion", which has the mocio2020.cat website open to collect support. Messi was not the subject of discussion in the telematic press conference and they consider that a separate issue.













Neither Laporta nor Benedito have joined the proposal

The intention of the promoters according to one of the spokespersons, Marc Duch, president of Manifest Blaugrana, “is to build a transversal motion in which everyone will be welcome.” But at the moment they have not received a response from other candidates such as Joan Laporta and, in the case of Agustí Benedito, he does not consider a motion appropriate right now.

Along with Manifest Blaugrana, the other groups that are part of the motion are Cor Blaugrana, Dignitat Blaugrana, Compromissaris FCB, El Senyor Ramon, Seguiment FCB, La Resistència del Palau and # Noiestwitterbarça.

The leader of the pre-candidacy ‘Nou impuls Barça’, Jordi Farré (r) accompanied by members of his team leaves the FC Barcelona offices

(Alejandro García / EFE)



"The context generated by the coronavirus is an important handicap to collect signatures, but in the coming days we will present some proposals to the club so that the member has all possible facilities," Duch reported. "This will surely mean modifying some of the usual procedures for carrying out a motion," he added.





They will have 14 business days to collect at least the signatures of 15% of the club’s electoral roll, just under 16,000

The club now has five business days from last Wednesday to approve Farré's request and, when it arrives, the promoters could go to get the ballots the next day.









From then on, they will have 14 business days to collect at least the signatures of 15% of the club’s electoral roll (in 2013 the Assembly of Compromisarios approved that the percentage be increased from 5 to 15%), just under 16,000, so that the motion may pull forward. Since 2018, when the Assembly of Committees approved it, Saturdays count as business days.

In the event that the promoters exceed that required 15%, the club should hold a referendum that would only lead to the removal of the current board of directors if at least 66.6% of the voters so wanted.















Meeting for funding, Saturday

This Saturday the promoters of the motion will meet to agree on how to finance it. At a minimum, it is estimated that 200,000 euros are necessary for the motion to have a chance to succeed, especially taking into account the context of the coronavirus pandemic, which prevents matches from being held with an audience at the Camp Nou and that there may be large crowds .

Inside, there are still differences on how to face the challenge of forcing Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board of directors to conclude their mandate early. Not all of the aforementioned actors advocated days before for a motion as the best way to get it and most did not like that Farré presented it on Wednesday without having previously contacted the other interested parties.

Josep M. Bartomeu, in a changing room at the Camp Nou

(Luis Tato)



The union formalized today in a virtual press conference was finally achieved on Thursday after various meetings. Thus, it was agreed that Farré's motion would be pushed forward (before it had been considered to present a parallel motion) taking advantage of the digital infrastructure (mocio2020.cat) already created by the group "Cor Blaugrana".









The momentum of the opinion groups and of Farré caught some of the other candidates with a changed foot, who to this day are still not clear about their position on the motion, such as Joan Laporta and Agustí Benedito, who have preferred not to participate in the process, and Emili Rousaud, who has not made his opinion on the subject clear.
















