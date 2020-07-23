A goal in 92 for Udinese postpones Juventus’ flair

The Juventus fell 2-1 this Thursday in the field of Udinese, upon receiving a goal in ’92 of the Ivorian Seko Fofana, and he wasted his first chance to be champion of Italy for the ninth time in a row.

Coach Maurizio Sarri’s team went ahead on the scoreboard through the Dutch Matthijs De Ligt, but did not finish the match and their attempts to manage the result were punished by Udinese, who tied at the beginning of the restart with the Macedonian Ilje Nestorovski and got the victory in added time thanks to a great goal from Fofana.

Juventus will have to wait to be crowned champion of Italy, although it continues to add six points of advantage over Atalanta, second, and seven over Inter Milan, third, with three days to go.













The Turinese came forward with a goal from De Ligt but Udine came from behind to leave the honey on his lips

You can win the title without playing, if Atalanta and Inter Milan do not win this Friday and Saturday against Milan and Genoa, respectively, or you can do it next Sunday with a win at home against Sampdoria.

This Thursday at the Dacia Arena in Udine, Sarri’s team ran into a well-organized Udinese, who closed spaces and gave everything in an attempt to water down the Turin party and take a big step towards salvation.

De Ligt, with a goal from outside the area, overtook Juventus, but Nestorovski restored equality at the beginning of the restart and, pushed by an Argentine Rodrigo De Paul excellent in attack and defense, Udinese sealed an unexpected victory in 92 .

Seko Fofana showed all his power and speed when going out on the counterattack, freeing himself from two defenses and overcoming the Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny with a perfect left-footed shot.







