A goal from Stuani allows Girona to dream of promotion

On a date and in an environment more typical of playing the Costa Brava trophy than a playoff for promotion to First Division, the Girona channeled its classification

for the final tie defeating the

Almeria

1-0 in the first leg played in Montilivi.

The top scorer in the category, Cristhian Stuani, was once again the scorer of the Catalan team's goal, which will have to make this result good on Sunday (7pm) at the Almeria Mediterranean Games stadium if he wants to maintain his aspirations to recover the lost category.











Despite having practically the entire squad at his disposal, Francisco decided to give continuity to Ramalho on the right side, as he had to do in the last matches of the regular phase due to the losses of Maffeo, who has not yet finished liquidating his annoyances, and Calavera, who this time had to watch it from the bench.





Eleven from Girona

For the rest, no surprise. In Almería, on the other hand, their new coach, José Gomes, debuted betting on a different scheme and without one of his most prominent forwards, Juan Muñoz, who was discovered and made clear that he was the man forced to isolate himself at home As a precaution after testing positive for Covid-19, even if it was negative later.

Muñoz was added to the casualties of goalkeeper Fernando and midfielder Aguza and his place in the starter was occupied by unusual men such as Ozornwafor or Callejón. A circumstance that Girona knew how to take advantage of to impose its law from the beginning although the clear occasions were not frequent. Unlike. It was not until the 40th minute that the Girona team had the first, with a center-shot from Aday, after a good assist from Samu Sáiz, that Sivera took out with his fists.





The minimum income is quite valuable to have managed to keep the goal unbeaten

On the next play Stuani also claimed a penalty after falling inside the area, but Iglesias Villanueva saw nothing. And still before heading down the path of the changing rooms, Samu himself shot a thread that was too deviant before the inoperation of an Almería that already seemed to sign the goalless draw. In the second half, however, the two teams reached the rival area more easily, starting with the visiting team, which put Riesgo to the test for the first time in the entire match with a shot from De la Hoz.









With the Andalusians more leaning into the attack, Girona tried to go against it with rapid transitions well led by Samu and as a result of one of these and after combining at the first touch with Borja, again Stuani finished the play by sending the ball to the bottom of network. The goal still gave a Girona more wings that could have made the second minute later if the Uruguayan had arrived more comfortably in a center by Aday on the right wing.

Borja García also had his opportunity in the middle of the second half, but his double kick was stopped by Sivera with great success. And before the end Stuani still had another to leave the tie a little more channeled, but he also did not reach a center from Jairo who had just entered for Samu.








