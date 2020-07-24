A Fuenlabrada player, hospitalized by Covid-19

A player of CF Fuenlabrada it had to be admitted to a hospital in A Coruña the name of which was not specified after it was felt indisposed in the morning today. The Madrid club has informed through a statement that the case “is not serious” and that it has been decided to transfer him to the hospital “as a precaution.”

In addition, the Madrid team whose members have been isolated at the Finisterre hotel in A Coruña since last Monday, has asked “the media to respect the identity of the person affected and we ask for great caution when reporting the health of our players. “















It is not serious and it has been decided to transfer him to the hospital as a precaution ”







Fuenlabrada statement







“In the morning of today a CF Fuenlabrada player has felt unwell and has been transferred to the hospital in A Coruña. It is not serious and it has been decided to transfer him to the hospital as a precaution. Please, we ask the media to respect the identity of the person affected and we ask for great caution when reporting the health of our players, “reads the statement.

Yesterday, up to six new members of the team tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of those infected who remain in A Coruña to a total of 12. In addition, four others stayed in Madrid, so the total of infected would be 16.





The number of infected that remain in A Coruña is 12

The performance of the Fuenlabrada has been strongly criticized by the Galician public entities and by the Higher Sports Council (CSD), which considers that they put the health of their players and public health at risk by undertaking the trip to the Galician city without previously informing the health authorities.

The CSD, in a harsh brief sent last Tuesday, asked the Spanish Football Federation and LaLiga to take the appropriate measures so that these events do not happen again. In addition, the Competition Committee announced the opening of a file that must be resolved before the next 30 days.









The A Coruña Prosecutor’s Office has opened investigative measures on the trip of CF Fuenlabrada to A Coruña, in case he had committed a crime by not reporting the coronavirus outbreak that he could have detected last weekend in Madrid and then embarking on the journey with the rest of the staff towards the Galician city.







