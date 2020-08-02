A Catalan mountaineer dies during a journey near the Aneto

A Catalan mountaineer He died this Sunday after suffering a fall while on an excursion near the peak Dill, at Pyrenees, has informed in a statement the Civil Guard. The deceased, of 43 years, neighbor of Olesa de Montserrat, rushed about 70 meters in the area of ​​the cresta de Llosas, which caused him injuries “incompatible with life”, according to the Armed Institute.

Personnel from the Civil Guard Mountain Intervention Group (GREIM) and the helicopter with base Benasque together with the 061 doctor, who could only certify the death of the woman. The body was transferred to the deposit of the Provincial Hospital of Huesca pending an autopsy. His companion, although unharmed, was in shock and was also evacuated.













The Mountain Group of the Civil Guard also intervened in the accident of a paraglider who broke both ankles

On the other hand, the GREIM team from Benasque also intervened later, at 14:45, in the accident of a paraglider in Castejón de Sos, who had broken both ankles and had to be transferred to Barbastro Hospital.

On this day, the Civil Guard has also rescued various points in the Aragonese Pyrenees for various injuries to three canyoners already one french hiker as well as another 42-year-old Gallic citizen who had suffered an anxiety crisis and had stiff hands and legs.