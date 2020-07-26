A cannon called Ansu Fati

He is the second youngest rookie in the history of



Barcelona and the earliest scorer in the Champions League. We could say that circumstances favored Ansu fati

when, on August 25 of last year, Valverde made his debut before the Betis. But there are few coincidences in elite sport. We are facing a footballer who, at just 17 years old, has already become a differential element.





1.- Barça School with external virtues

The youth squad has a multitude of positive points but, among all of them, the most valuable is that of bringing together all the virtues of vertical soccer (speed, skill and power) with the game of the Barça school. And best of all, it puts them into practice based on what is necessary. He knows how to differentiate what he plays in each context, when the ball must stay or when to unload. This explains why his pass reliability index is more typical of a midfielder than a striker (86%).









Tactical image of Ansu Fati (Alex Delmás)







2.- The two lanes and the coexistence with the side

Given its high understanding of the game, it perfectly complements any side. Either offensive or conservative vocation. And he does not allow himself to invade his area when he lives with someone of such potential as Jordi Alba. Important aspect because, a left wing of Barça has to release the lane at times but loses its bellows if it stops playing open. And Ansu Fati opens more than liberates. Something that he already demonstrated in his first game as a starter against Valencia. Of its 64 interventions, 40 were exterior and 24 interior. Varied but without losing sight of the main objective, the band imbalance. It is not that he is not comfortable inside (everything else) but that he knows the necessary mechanisms for the 4-3-3 to flow better.

Tactical image of Ansu Fati (Alex Delmás)







3.- Amplitude, spaces and imbalance

That when Fati is on the field, the game is more dynamic is not just a sensation. Its great positional reading causes a domino effect as verifiable as necessary. And it is that in a team that aims to dominate based on the combination, the concept of spaciousness is essential. An amplitude that, today, he deciphers like no one else at Barça. Setting rivals on the outside leads to more spaces in the central area. And it also brings individual imbalance. A fact that was confirmed in the second match as a player of the first team, against Osasuna. With his entry in the second half, the team became wider and more active. Of the seven dribble attempts in the first half, it passed to thirteen in the second.









Tactical image of Ansu Fati (Alex Delmás)







4.- Goal, auction and air potential

The auction is another of its strengths. He does not hesitate to use it and his finishing fan is as varied as it is accurate. He averages 1.3 shots per game, of which only 38% do not shoot. A fact that may surprise those who have not followed him in grassroots football is his power from above. He hits well and is a great finisher. A factor that led to his first goal as a first-team player at El Sadar with an impeccable shot. Outstanding mention for his relationship with the goal. Only available to the privileged. With the goal always in the lead, his numbers are top scorer. Even and starting from the band, he always reaches the area when the play enters its last phase. The League has finished signing a goal every 146 minutes in what is a superior record, for example, that of Griezmann, Vinícius or Iago Aspas.













5.- Footballer personality

An essential trait to understand its performance is its character. Ansu is as humble and hard working as a winner. Far from dwarfing at the opportunity, it has grown even in the face of adversity. As in the defeat against Osasuna in which, under unfavorable circumstances, he did not hide. He wants to be an important part of the future.





6.- Chemistry with Messi

The tune with Messi is very palpable. A fact that not only responds to a possible personal affinity but to a footballing factor because Fati exploits just that movement that provides the most benefits to Messi: the distant break. The first day that they coincided as starters (Barça-Valladolid) they related eight times to each other (the one that most between forwards) even and being on opposite poles, something that has been maintained throughout the season. Against Alavés, three passes from each other. All of them, in danger links.





7.- The nine of the future?

But what people do not know is that Ansu Fati was not extreme until just a year and a half ago. It is so extremely good that it has become a differential element in the band but it gathers all the necessary ingredients to be a spearhead. It can be nine or, better yet, false nine. And that’s where I think you can see the best version of the young Barça player. What’s more, and although it may seem too daring, I think it’s the position where he can still play better. The future will mark its path but it is likely that we are facing the nine of the future.









Tactical image of Ansu Fati (Alex Delmás)



There are players with their own stars and he does not stop breaking walls. Few irruptions as huge as his in recent years. Soccer is unpredictable but, with Ansu Fati, the margin of error is very small.







