30,000 fine to PSG and warning to Tuchel for being late

He UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee on Friday imposed a fine of 30,000 euros on PSG and a warning to his coach, Thomas Tuchel, due to the delay in the start of the Champions League quarterfinal match against Atalanta last Wednesday at the Benfica stadium.

This was announced by the body in a statement, in which it considers the coach “responsible” for the late start of the clash, in which the French team achieved qualification for the semifinals. PSG came back with goals from Brazilian Marquinhos and Cameroonian Maxim Choupo-Moting between 90 and 93 against Atalanta and triumphed 2-1, ending the Italian team’s European dream and sending the Parisian team to the semi-finals.













They had not arrived since 1995

PSG will face Leipzig on August 18 in the semifinals of the top European tournament in Lisbon

In this sense, Neymar, who was decisive in promoting the comeback of his team and achieving the long-awaited classification, assured that he always thought he would go “to the end.” “It’s a great night, but it was very complicated”.

“We knew that we had a tough team that had been playing well all season. Now to rest, because it was a very demanding game, but I am very satisfied “, he said at the end of the game, adding that” I never thought about elimination, in my head, since we returned to training, I knew we would go to the end ” .









