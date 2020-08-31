$ 25,000 fine for Schroder and Tucker for their fight on the court

Fined. Dennis schroder, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and P.J. Schroder, of the Houston Rockets, plunged into an unsportsmanlike matchup on the Orlando court, during Game 5 of

playoffs

between both franchises.

Schroder was fined “for making contact with the groin area” of Tucker; Tucker was penalized for “approaching Schroder and make contact with him in the escalation of the altercation, ”according to a statement from the office of the executive vice president of basketball operations of the NBA, Kiki VanDeWeghe.











Both players were sent off after the incident, which occurred with 6:51 left in the third quarter with an advantage for Rockets by 114-80. Schroder received a flagrant foul 2 and the post-match interview told reporters that he did not intentionally hit Tucker in your intimate area.

The Rockets They have a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference first-round series, with Game 6 scheduled for Monday night.