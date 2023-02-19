Virgin River Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know:

Popular American-drama series Virgin River has been renewed for its fourth season, and here we have all the important details related to that.

Virgin River Season 4 Release Date

Since the renewal notification declared in September 2021, fans have been waiting on the official date for the season 4. Those who loved the series until its 3rd season, are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season.

The expected release date for Virgin River Season 4 is of end of the 2022. So that series might be released by November – December 2022, the perfect gift for fans on Christmas!

Virgin River Cast Members

Martin Henderson will be playing Jack Sheridan whereas Tim Matheson will be back as his role of Doc Mullins. Alexandra Breckenridge wil play Melinda Monroe, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, John Middleton will be played byn Colin Lawrence whereas Rick will be Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey.

Additional cast includes Lauren Hammersley, Nicola Cavendish, Annette O’Toole, Teryl Rothery, Sarah Dugdale, Chase Petriw, Lynda Boyd and more.

WARNING: Virgin River Spoilers Ahead.

Virgin River Season 4 Cast

By the end of Season 3, we saw Lynda Boyd had cancer and was not going to good. But according to Boyd, she is going to be getting back for the season 4.

Also, with Mel pregnent and her late husband being the possibility of father, it complicates everything. Because Jack might not be the father of the unborn baby. So the big question is what will happen between the couple!

Moreover, while Jack was proposing, it was cut quite abruptly with the news of the pregnancy, so there’s that.

Virgin River Season 4 Storyline

It all starts with the unborn baby and everything related to that. It might even lead towards a serious breakup between the two main characters of the series. If so, then story is going to be quite not-so-expected for fans.

All these complications will arise of the baby belongs to Mel’s late husband Mark, and then she might not be still together with her love interest. Moreover, there was something about being drugged and kidnapped by a woman. But lets hope that Preacher will escape from that hoprrible situation.

Also, according to the Virgin River Season 4 storyline, it will decide the future of the series and upcoming seasons’ possibility.