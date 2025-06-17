Facebook Twitter Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

Doctor Admits Guilt in Supplying Ketamine Linked to Matthew Perry’s Death?

The Rise and Struggles of Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was born on August 19, 1969, in Williamstown, Massachusetts. He rose to fame as Chandler Bing on the hit TV show Friends, winning hearts with his humor and wit. Behind the scenes, Perry faced a private battle with addiction.

He often spoke openly about his struggles, saying, “I want to be remembered as someone who helped others, not just for being funny.” Perry’s honesty about his depression and substance use made him a symbol of hope for many facing similar challenges.

Fame, Pressure, and the Search for Relief

As Perry’s fame grew, so did the pressures of Hollywood. He tried various treatments to manage his depression, including ketamine therapy. Ketamine, a drug used for anesthesia, has become a new option for treating severe depression.

Perry’s regular doctor prescribed it legally, but soon, Perry sought more than what was allowed. His need for relief led him to an underground network of suppliers, including doctors willing to break the rules.

The Underground Network: Doctors and Dealers

In September and October 2023, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, a California physician, supplied Perry with ketamine vials, syringes, and lozenges. Plasencia visited Perry’s home and even injected him with the drug himself. He also taught Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, how to give the injections.

At one point, Plasencia texted another doctor, “I wonder how much this moron will pay,” showing a shocking disregard for Perry’s well-being. Prosecutors later revealed that Perry spent up to $55,000 on ketamine in just one month.

The Final Days: A Dangerous Spiral

In the weeks before his death, Perry’s use of ketamine spiraled out of control. He received as many as six to eight doses a day, far beyond safe medical limits. Other suppliers, including a dealer known as the “Ketamine Queen,” joined the network, providing Perry with even more drugs.

On October 28, 2023, Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home. The autopsy confirmed that the leading cause of death was acute ketamine toxicity, with drowning and heart disease as contributing factors.

Legal Fallout: Guilty Pleas and Accountability

After Perry’s death, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Los Angeles Police Department launched a full investigation. Five people, including Dr. Plasencia, were charged in connection with the illegal supply of ketamine.

Plasencia recently agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distributing the drug, facing up to 40 years in federal prison. Three other defendants, including Perry’s assistant and another doctor, have also pleaded guilty. The only remaining defendant, the so-called “Ketamine Queen,” awaits trial.

Family, Fans, and the Legacy of Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry’s passing left his family, friends, and millions of fans in shock. His stepfather, Keith Morrison, shared, “Matthew’s dying wish was that people remember him for helping others, more than his fame from Friends. That has now become our mission in life.”

Perry’s story has sparked new conversations about addiction, mental health, and the responsibilities of medical professionals. His openness about his struggles continues to inspire those facing similar battles.

The Broader Impact: Addiction, Medicine, and Media

The case has drawn attention to the dangers of off-label drug use and the rise of ketamine clinics for depression. It raises questions about how celebrities can be exploited and how addiction can override even the best intentions.

The media coverage has also highlighted the need for better safeguards in prescribing powerful drugs and for more compassionate support for those in recovery.

Final Words

Matthew Perry’s life was a mix of laughter, pain, and hope. His tragic death and the guilty plea of the doctor who supplied him with ketamine remind us of the real risks of addiction and the importance of accountability.

Perry’s legacy lives on through the people he inspired and the lessons his story teaches. As his family and fans work to honor his wish to help others, his journey stands as a powerful call for empathy, reform, and lasting change.