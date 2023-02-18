Love Life Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know:

Love Life Season 1 was released during the lockdown period on Netflix and surprisingly it was a big hit. It is a romantic comedy series that revolves around the New York City and everything about modern dating is in it.

Love Life Season 2 Release Date

Love Life Season 2 is releasing this week in the UK whereas it has already been released in the US. The previous season was released through Netflix, but now BBC One will be releasing the second season of the series.

Where to Watch Love Life Season 2

The Love Life Season 1 is already available on Netflix, Amazon Prime as well as BBC iPlayer. So if you haven’t already watched the first season, you can watch it.

Love Life Season 2 will be released on BBC One and later onwards episodes will be added to the BBC iPlayer. Firstly, they will release two episodes and then other episodes will be released gradually.

Love Life Season 2: Major Difference

While season 1 had Anna Kendrick playing the role of Darby, that was the lead character, season 2 will have Marcus played by William Jackson Harper. This is the big difference between both seasons, so we will have to see if there is Anna included in the second season or not.

Love Life Season 2 Storyline

As we discussed earlier, the focus is shifting from Darby to Marcus – who is a divorcee living in New York City and trying Dating Game to find love.

Throughout the Love Life Season 1, Darby was looking for love and she ended up finding her soulmate Grant played by none other than Kingsley Ben-Adir. So, now let’s see how Marcus does the Dating and everything while in his 30s.

Love Life Season 2 Cast

William Jackson Harper will be playing the lead role along with Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jenkins, Maya Kazan, and more. Some original cast members are Anna Kendrick, Zoe Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compere, and Nick Thune – they are expected for a few episodes for the upcoming season.

Coming on to the narration of the second season, it will be done by Keith David a.k.a. Hercules – who also happens to replace Lesley Manville from Season 1.