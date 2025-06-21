Facebook Twitter Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

From Hollywood Stunts to Social Media Fame: Discover Jody Cieutat’s Net Worth & Inspiring Journey in 2025!

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a real-life superhero in movies? Meet Jody Cieutat, a talented stuntman, actor, and social media star who has wowed audiences in some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters.

Jody’s journey is not just about fame and fortune—it’s a story of courage, hard work, and believing in yourself, no matter your size. Let’s delve into the remarkable life of Jody Cieutat, explore his net worth in 2025, and discover what makes him such an inspiring figure for people of all ages.

Who is Jody Cieutat?

Jody Cieutat is a famous American stuntman, actor, and TikTok star. He’s best known for his work in movies like Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. What makes Jody stand out is his height—he is 3 feet 11 inches tall—but he never lets that stop him from doing big things in Hollywood.

Jody’s story demonstrates that you can achieve your dreams, regardless of the challenges you face. He is admired for his positive attitude, determination, and the way he brings energy and fun to every project he joins.

Attribute Details Full Name Jody Cieutat Nickname Midget Mafia OG Age 40 years old Height 3 feet 11 inches (119 cm) Birthplace Georgia, United States Marital Status Married Profession Stuntman, Actor, TikTok Star Net Worth $1.3 million

Jody Cieutat Net Worth 2025: How Much Does He Earn?

Jody Cieutat’s Net Worth in 2025 is estimated to be $1.3 million. That’s a lot of money for someone who started as an extra in movies! Jody earns his money from several sources:

Acting in blockbuster movies

Performing dangerous and exciting stunts

Creating popular videos on TikTok

Making music (he even has a rap song called “Lil’ Reecie’s Click Clack”)

Yearly, Monthly, and Daily Earnings (Estimated):

Time Estimated Earnings Yearly $150,000+ Monthly $12,500+ Daily $400+ See also Queen of Music Industry Taylor Swift Sets Some More Records With Her Eras Tour 2023

These numbers can change depending on the movies he works on and the popularity of his social media posts.

The Career Journey of Jody Cieutat

Starting: From Elf to Stunt Star

Jody’s journey in Hollywood began in 2015. His very first role was as an elf in the movie The Night Before, starring Seth Rogen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. He got the part when his mom saw a casting call for people who were shorter in height. At first, Jody wasn’t interested, but after talking with his wife, he decided to give it a try.

“I wasn’t even looking. My first film was in 2015 as an extra. My mother was watching the news and they had a casting call for elves. Me being 3’11 and feeling like 6’4, I wasn’t interested. Eventually, me and my wife talked, I gave in and here I go.” — Jody Cieutat

After that, Jody met some fantastic people in the movie industry who encouraged him to try stunt work. Even though he didn’t have a background in sports, Jody was determined to learn everything he could about stunts. He worked hard, trained his body, and developed a fearless attitude.

Big Breaks and Blockbusters

Jody’s big break came when he worked as a stand-in and stunt performer in some of the world’s most popular movies:

Avengers: Endgame (2019): Stand-in for characters like Thor and Hawkeye

Stand-in for characters like Thor and Hawkeye Avengers: Infinity War (2018): Stand-in performer

Stand-in performer Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018): Visual effects ant double

Visual effects ant double Greenland (2020): Stunt performer, where he learned new skills and faced exciting challenges with legendary stunt coordinator Brad Martin

Jody also showed his talents as a puppeteer in the TV series Lovecraft Country.

Career Milestones

Year Project Role 2015 The Night Before (Elf Extra) Extra 2016 Mother’s Day Stand-in for Caleb Brown 2018 Ant-Man and the Wasp Visual Effects Ant Double 2018 Avengers: Infinity War Stand-in 2019 Avengers: Endgame Stand-in 2020 Greenland Stunt Performer 2020 Lovecraft Country (TV Series) Puppeteer

Social Media Success

Jody didn’t stop at movies. He became a TikTok sensation under the name “Midget Mafia OG,” where he posts funny memes, stunt videos, and answers questions from fans. His videos have gone viral, garnering millions of views and likes.

Education & Early Life

Jody Cieutat was born in the United States, specifically in the state of Georgia. While there isn’t much information about his early school days, we know that he didn’t grow up playing sports. Instead, he learned about teamwork, courage, and resilience through his experiences in the movie industry.

Jody’s story teaches us that you don’t have to follow the same path as everyone else to be successful. Sometimes, your unique qualities can help you stand out and shine.

Family & Personal Life

Jody Cieutat is a family man. He is married, and his wife has been a big supporter of his career from the very beginning. Although he keeps his personal life private and hasn’t shared many details about his family or whether he has children, it’s clear that his loved ones play an essential role in his journey.

He often talks about how his wife encouraged him to take chances and believe in himself, even when he doubted whether he could make it in Hollywood.

Fun Facts & Achievements

Height: Jody is 3 feet 11 inches tall, and he uses his height as an advantage in his roles and stunts.

Jody is 3 feet 11 inches tall, and he uses his height as an advantage in his roles and stunts. Nickname: He is known as “Midget Mafia OG” on social media.

He is known as “Midget Mafia OG” on social media. Movie Magic: Jody has worked with famous actors like Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and even stood in for superheroes like Thor and Hawkeye.

Jody has worked with famous actors like Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and even stood in for superheroes like Thor and Hawkeye. Viral Videos: One of his TikTok videos was viewed over 8.9 million times and liked by 1.6 million people in just three months.

One of his TikTok videos was viewed over 8.9 million times and liked by 1.6 million people in just three months. Music: He recorded a rap song called “Lil’ Reecie’s Click Clack” as Midget Mafia OG.

He recorded a rap song called “Lil’ Reecie’s Click Clack” as Midget Mafia OG. Stunt Inspiration: Jody says watching other stunt performers inspired him to become “more than just noticed for his size”—he wanted to be known for his talent and hard work.

Jody says watching other stunt performers inspired him to become “more than just noticed for his size”—he wanted to be known for his talent and hard work. Positive Attitude: Jody’s motto is, “I am not 3’11, you can do anything mindset”.

Social Media Presence

Jody Cieutat is very active on social media, where he connects with fans and shares his journey:

He uses these platforms to inspire others, make people laugh, and show behind-the-scenes moments from his stunt work.

Company or Business Net Worth

Jody Cieutat does not own a large company, but his brand, “Midget Mafia OG,” is valuable. His social media presence, acting, and stunt work all contribute to his net worth of $1.3 million.

Final Thoughts: The Legacy of Jody Cieutat

Jody Cieutat’s story is about more than just money or fame. It’s about believing in yourself, working hard, and turning your differences into strengths. He shows us that you don’t have to be the tallest or the strongest to be a hero—you need courage, determination, and a positive attitude.

“Attitude is everything and opens so many doors.” — Jody Cieutat

Jody inspires people everywhere to chase their dreams, no matter what challenges they face. His journey from a small-town boy in Georgia to a Hollywood stunt star and social media influencer proves that with passion and perseverance, anything is possible.

So, the next time you watch a superhero movie or see a funny TikTok, remember Jody Cieutat—the real-life superhero who never gave up and always aimed high.