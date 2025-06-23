Facebook Twitter Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

Jackie Aina Net Worth 2025: How a Beauty Queen Built a Million-Dollar Empire with Makeup and Magic

Jackie Aina is a name that shines bright in the world of beauty and makeup. She is not just a makeup artist—she is a voice for change, a role model for many, and a true trailblazer. Jackie became famous for using her love of beauty to speak up for people who didn’t always feel seen.

With her cheerful smile and bold personality, she showed the world that everyone deserves to feel beautiful. Let’s take a fun and inspiring look at Jackie Aina’s life, career, family, and how she became one of the most influential beauty influencers today.

Who Is Jackie Aina?

Jackie Aina is a Nigerian-American beauty YouTuber, entrepreneur, and influencer. She gained fame by creating videos on YouTube, where she discusses makeup, skincare, and beauty tips. What makes Jackie so special is that she speaks up for people with darker skin tones. She helps beauty companies realize that one shade doesn’t fit all.

She once said,

“I created my channel because I was tired of not seeing someone like me in the beauty space.” This powerful mission made her a hero to millions of fans worldwide.

Jackie Aina Net Worth 2025

One of the most searched questions is: “What is Jackie Aina’s net worth in 2025?” Well, here’s what we know.

Category Amount Estimated Net Worth $12 million Yearly Income $1.5 million Monthly Income $125,000 Daily Income $4,100

Jackie earns money from:

Her YouTube videos

Makeup brand partnerships

Her own business

Social media posts

Product sales from her company, FORVR Mood

Her innovative work and dedication made her one of the most successful beauty creators on the internet.

Jackie Aina’s Career Journey

Jackie didn’t become famous overnight. Her journey was marked by hard work, learning, and perseverance, never giving up.

Life Before Fame

Before she became a beauty star, Jackie joined the U.S. Army. Yes, you read that right. She served in the military while continuing to learn about makeup on the side. During her time in the Army, she started creating YouTube videos to share her love for beauty.

In 2009, she made her very first YouTube video. It didn’t have fancy lights or a big audience, but it had something more important—her passion.

Big Break

As Jackie posted more videos, people noticed her honest reviews and fun personality. She spoke up when beauty companies didn’t offer enough shades for people of color. That made her different and brave.

Soon, Jackie worked with big names like:

Too Faced

Anastasia Beverly Hills

e.l.f. Cosmetics

In 2018, she helped Too Faced expand its foundation line, allowing more people to find their perfect match. That was a game-changer.

Business Boss

In 2020, Jackie launched her brand called FORVR Mood. It sells candles, body care products, and lifestyle items. Her fans loved it. The business grew rapidly, becoming another factor that contributed to Jackie’s significant increase in net worth.

Year Milestone 1987 Born in Los Angeles, California 2009 Launched her YouTube channel 2015 Gained viral attention for speaking about shade diversity 2018 Helped Too Faced expand their foundation shade range 2020 Launched her brand, FORVR Mood 2025 Net worth reached approximately $12 million

Education & Early Life

Jackie Aina was born on August 4, 1987, in Los Angeles, California. Her mother is African American, and her father is Nigerian. Jackie grew up in a large family with a lot of love and culture.

From a young age, Jackie loved playing with makeup. She also liked helping others feel confident. Even though her path wasn’t always easy, Jackie worked hard to follow her dreams.

After high school, Jackie attended college but didn’t finish because she realized her passion lay elsewhere. Instead, she joined the Army and trained to become a medical technician. That’s where she also got serious about makeup.

Family & Personal Life

Jackie is very proud of her Nigerian heritage and often shares stories about her family and culture. Her parents raised her to believe in herself and work hard. She has talked about how her parents didn’t always understand her dream of becoming a makeup artist, but they always loved her.

Jackie is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Denis Asamoah, a business consultant from Ghana. The couple shares a strong bond and often posts fun and stylish photos together online. They also work together on FORVR Mood.

Though Jackie does not have children yet, she often talks about her love for family and dreams for the future.

Jackie Aina’s Business: FORVR Mood

Jackie’s business, FORVR Mood, is more than just candles and skincare. It’s a brand that celebrates self-care, relaxation, and joy, particularly for Black women who often prioritize others’ needs over their own.

FORVR Mood became a hit quickly. It sold out within minutes of its launch. Jackie’s innovative business ideas helped the company become worth millions of dollars today.

FORVR Mood is also known for fun candle names like:

Cuffing Season

Skinny Dipped

Matcha Business

Each product reminds people to take time for themselves.

Fun Facts & Achievements

Let’s learn some cool things about Jackie Aina.

Jackie has over 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

She has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

She won the NAACP Image Award for YouTuber of the Year in 2018.

She speaks often about mental health and self-love.

Jackie bought her dream home in Los Angeles—a beautiful house full of light, plants, and luxury.

One of her favorite quotes is:

“You don’t have to shrink yourself to make others feel comfortable.”

Social Media Presence

Want to follow Jackie and see what she’s up to? Here are her official pages:

Final Thoughts: A Shining Star Who Inspires Millions

Jackie Aina’s story teaches us that being different is not a weakness—it’s a strength. She turned her love of makeup into a powerful tool to help others feel seen and loved. She worked hard, stayed true to herself, and now inspires people worldwide.

From serving in the Army to owning a million-dollar business, Jackie proves that dreams really can come true.

So, whether you love makeup, want to start your own business, or need a little inspiration, Jackie Aina’s story lights the way.

“Believe in your magic. No one else can do what you do like YOU.”