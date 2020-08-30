Zuckerberg would not change Facebook policies despite boycott: report

Angela Lang / CNET



According to a report, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reluctant to change the policies of the social network despite the growing boycott of advertisers. During a meeting with his employees, via video, on Friday, June 26, Zuckerberg told his employees that he hopes that “all these advertisers will return to the platform soon,” according to a transcript of the meeting obtained by the website. The Information.

Last month, a group of civil rights organizations including the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP and Color of Change called on advertisers to “put the hate on hold” and stop advertising on Facebook during the month. of July. The group wants to pressure Facebook to do more to combat hate speech on its platform.

The campaign has brought brands like Unilever, Verizon, Sony, Target, Ford and Microsoft to join the boycott. As of July 1, more than 500 companies and organizations had paused their Facebook ads, according to reports.

Facebook executives have been meeting with their advertisers and Zuckerberg plans to chat with the boycott organizers, according to the Reuters news agency.

However, Zuckerberg himself told his employees last week that the boycott is more of a reputational and partner relationship issue than an economic issue. “We are not going to change our policies or the way we do things at all because of a threat to a small percentage of our income, or to any percentage of our income,” said the executive.

Facebook said it takes all topics related to hate speech very seriously and respects the views of its business partners.

“We are making great strides in keeping hate speech off our platform, and we are not benefiting from this type of content,” said a Facebook spokesperson. “But as we said, we make changes to our policies based on principles, not because of pressure on our revenues.”