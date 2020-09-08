Zuckerberg interviews Dr. Fauci on the coronavirus crisis

Screenshot: Queenie Wong / CNET



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, on Thursday, March 19, about the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Zuckerberg asked Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, several questions about how the virus can affect younger people in the development of a vaccine.

The roughly 40-minute interview was streamed live on Facebook on the same day that the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a philanthropic organization run by Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, said it was partnering with California to increase capacity for coronavirus testing in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Facebook has also been launching a new hub for coronavirus information that will appear at the top of User News. The feature could help direct people to more accurate information as conspiracy theories and hoaxes about the virus continue to spread.

Here are five highlights from Thursday’s interview:

1. Young people must take the coronavirus outbreak seriously

As a group, young people are unlikely to get seriously ill from COVID-19 (the respiratory illness caused by the virus), but they can still become infected with the virus and possibly pass it on to the elderly and others who are at higher risk of dying. of the illness

“Although there may be minimal symptoms or no symptoms, they become the vector to infect people who are vulnerable,” Fauci told Zuckerberg.

The coronavirus has infected more than 234,000 people worldwide and at least 9,800 people have died. Symptoms of coronavirus disease include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

2. The stay-at-home order will likely be in effect for more than two weeks

Officials in several cities, including the Bay Area, have asked residents to stay home (the ordinance in English is known as shelter in place) and don’t go out unless it’s for “essential” activities like shopping or exercising.

The White House on Monday issued guidelines to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, urging Americans to avoid social gatherings and not eat at restaurants for 15 days.

“That doesn’t mean it will only be 15 days,” Fauci said. “That means that after 15 days, we will reassess and see if what we have done has had a significant impact and is worth continuing.”

Based on what happened in other countries, Fauci would project that these shelter-at-home orders will be in effect for more than 15 days.

3. The private sector must help drive the number of coronavirus tests

As the spread of the coronavirus increases, the United States government has partnered with private companies to keep up with the demand for more coronavirus tests. Verily, the life sciences arm of Alphabet, parent of Google, created a site to advise consumers on whether and where they should get tested.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative said Thursday that it is working with UCSF to support at least 1,000 tests a day in the coming days.

“Looking to the future, maybe soon we will already start to see an escalation of the capacity not only to receive the tests, but to be able to implement them,” said Fauci.

4. Developing a suitable vaccine could take a year or a year and a half

Fauci said that developing a vaccine involves many phases of clinical testing, so it will take from a year to a year and a half to determine that it is safe to use.

“What happened is that as soon as we got the virus sequence from the Chinese, we pulled it out of the public database and put the gene on a vaccine platform,” Fauci explained. That experimental vaccine was injected into a volunteer as part of the clinical trial.

“If you vaccinate someone and they respond with antibodies and then they are exposed and infected, does the response that you induce really make the infection better and make it worse?” Fauci said. “And the only way you’ll know is if you do a very broad study.”

5. If you get infected, you may not get any more

There is no formal test that shows that one could not be infected again, but it does not appear that the response of the immune system to this virus is different from that of any other virus.

“I would project that once you are infected and recover, if you are exposed to this same virus you will not become infected,” Fauci said.