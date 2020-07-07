Zuckerberg explains Facebook’s stance on Trump posts

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



After what Twitter will hide a tweet from Donald Trump For considering it inciting violence, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he was “in complete disagreement with the way the president spoke [sobre las protestas en Minneapolis]”but that his responsibility is to react not personally but as the leader of an institution that is committed to freedom of expression.

“I know that many people are upset that we have ignored the president’s posts, but our position is that we should allow [libertad] of expression unless it causes an imminent risk of specific harm or danger, “Zuckerberg wrote in a profile post on Friday, May 28.

The executive indicated that Facebook analyzed Trump’s publication and although it contained a “worrying historical reference”, the social network decided to leave it under the argument that “people need to know if the government plans to deploy the force.”

However, the executive indicated that “the current situation raises important questions about what the potential limits of that discussion should be” and that they have been in contact with the White House to explain the policies of the social network.

Zuckerberg said that unlike Twitter, Facebook does not have a policy to place a warning on posts that may incite violence because “we believe that if a post incites violence, it should be removed regardless of whether it is news, even if it comes from a politician, “he wrote.

The original Trump post, which is hidden on Twitter, was published the night of May 28, and in it the President of the United States wrote that the military “will be there if necessary and that when the looting begins, the shooting will begin.” Trump’s tweet is related to protests taking place right now in Minneapolis, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman in the arrest process.

The Trump government issued this week an executive order that seeks to impose more control on social networks like Twitter and Facebook. For many observers, the order is retaliation for messages Twitter posted to a couple of Trump tweets about the U.S. electoral process. The social network considers that these tweets spread falsehoods.