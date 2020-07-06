Zuckerberg defends Facebook position to his employees: report

Drew Angerer/Getty Images



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the social network’s stance not to censor or tag President Donald Trump’s posts, telling employees on July 2 that he had made a “difficult decision” but that it had been ” quite comprehensive, “as reported by The New York Times.

Zuckerberg justified the company’s position in an internal question-and-answer session. This session occurred a day after Facebook employees protest and organize a virtual strike

June 1 to express their disagreement.

On May 29, Twitter hid un tuit de Donald Trump after considering that it incited violence. However, Zuckerberg expressed that although he was “in complete disagreement with the way the president spoke [sobre las protestas en Minneapolis]”His responsibility was to react not personally but as the leader of an institution that is committed to freedom of expression. Zuckerberg added that the company’s position is to” allow as much expression as possible unless it causes risk. imminent damage or specific dangers set out in clear policies. “

In response, some Facebook employees criticized the executive’s decision and called it “disappointing”, while applauding Twitter’s decision.

That same day, Monday, June 1, civil rights activists and leaders said that after discuss Facebook policies with Zuckerberg “He failed to demonstrate an understanding of historical or modern voter suppression and refuses to acknowledge how Facebook is facilitating Trump’s call for violence against protesters.”

According The New York Times, Employees of the social network have circulated petitions and many threatened to resign, while others expressed via Twitter the disappointment that the company’s decision-making has caused them, in addition to questioning Zuckerberg’s leadership.

“The hateful rhetoric that defends violence against black protesters expressed by the President of the United States is not justifiable under the pretext of freedom of expression,” wrote a Facebook employee in an internal message, according to a copy of the text seen by The New York Times. Employees asked Zuckerberg to immediately remove Facebook posts that incite violence on Facebook.

Previously, Zuckerberg had said that unlike Twitter, Facebook does not have a policy to place a warning on posts that may incite violence because “we believe that if a post incites violence, it should be removed regardless of whether it is news, even if it comes from a politician, “the executive wrote in a post on his personal Facebook profile.

The Trump government issued the week of May 25 an executive order seeking to impose more control over social networks like Twitter and Facebook. For many observers, the order is retaliation for messages Twitter posted to a couple of Trump posts about the electoral process in the United States. The social network considers that these tweets spread falsehoods.

