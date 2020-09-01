Zuckerberg Announces New Policies Against Hate Speech

Screenshot by Queenie Wong / CNET



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced new policies to provide “authoritative voting information,” as well as new measures the company will take against voter suppression and hate speech.

Besides the creation of a new voter information center and the commitment to register 4 million voters for the presidential elections in the United States, Facebook said it will adopt a new policy by incorporating a link to the Voting Information Center (Voting Information Center) to all posts that discuss the voting process, including those made by politicians. “This is not a judgment on whether the posts themselves are accurate, but we want people to have access to authoritative information in any way,” Zuckerberg said.

During the live conference, the executive also said that since 2018 the platform’s policies prohibit all content that misleads people about when or how they can vote. However, these policies are being adjusted to deal with the bad practices that could affect the 2020 elections.

“We are going to use our Election Operations Center to respond quickly and remove false information about the votes 72 hours before Election Day,” said Zuckerberg, who also announced that they will work closely with state election authorities to provide accurate information.

Also, the manager said that they will eliminate publications that make false statements, such as those that indicate that agents of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be present at the polling places. as this is a “tactic used to discourage voting.”

As for hateful posts, Zuckerberg said the company acts quickly to reduce this type of speech within the platform, and it even responds much faster than YouTube and Twitter. “We identified almost 90 percent of the hate speech that we eliminated before someone reports it,” the executive said.

Zuckerberg said that although the platform currently restricts certain types of content in ads, “we want to do more to prohibit the type of language that divides,” so he announced that starting today, June 26, Facebook will expand this category.

“Specifically, we are expanding our advertising policy to prohibit claims that people of a specific race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, gender identity, or immigration status are a threat to physical safety, health or survival of others. We are also expanding our policies to better protect immigrants, migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in advertisements that suggest these groups are inferior or express contempt, dismissal or disgust towards them, “he said. Zuckerberg.

Finally, the manager announced that Facebook will begin to label content that incites violence that is considered informative. “We will allow people to share this content to condemn it, just like we do with other problematic content,” Zuckerberg said, noting that the notice will indicate to people that the content they share could be in violation of the platform’s policies.

However, Zuckerberg said that non-newsworthy or informative content that incites violence or is intended to suppress voters, even if it comes from a politician or government official, will be removed from the platform. “There are no exceptions for politicians in any of the policies that I am announcing here today,” the executive said.

The announcement of these new policies comes in response to strong criticism that Zuckerberg has received for defend the platform’s neutral stance to recent Trump posts related to the protests that have occurred after George Floyd’s death. In early June, the executive said that the social network would review their internal policies, although all expected changes may not be made.



