ZTE works on a flexible cell phone with Royole technology

ZTE does not have a long or successful career in the world of folding phones. It is true that in 2018 he launched the Axon M, a cell phone with a double screen and a hinge in the middle, although that phone was not exactly flexible. Later its sub-brand Nubia released the Alpha, a nice but rare folding cell phone watch. Now, the Chinese company has decided to partner with Royole to launch cell phones that could compete with the Galaxy Fold or the Huawei Mate XS.

At a digital Royole event held on March 24, the company manufacturer of the FlexiPai, one of the first folding cell phones to hit the market, announced a partnership with ZTE that will bring the two companies to work together on phones with flexible displays and 5G technology.

None of the companies clarified when we could see the first ZTE folding cell phone, which, like LG or Sony, has not yet presented a device that adheres to flexible fashion.

We consulted ZTE for more information on this report and will update this note when we get it.

Actually ZTE is under investigation by the United States government, because the company had allegedly bribed governments to provide its services.

Royole FlexPai is the first flexible cell phone in the world that can be purchased [fotos] To see photos

FlexiPai 2 in sight

At the same digital event, Royole unveiled a new flexible display technology called the Cicada Wing, which maintains the same intent as the first FlexPai we saw in 2018 with a fully flexible display, while improving brightness and folding angle.

Predictably, this would be the technology that ZTE would have at its disposal this year, although the first cell phone that we will see with it will be the FlexPai 2, announced at this online event.

According to the company’s statement, FlexPai 2 will maintain the 7.8-inch size of its predecessor, and also a 4: 3 aspect. The company says the big news is a new hinge, which is move-proof and usability-proof, mechanically more robust, and out of sight of users.

The company did not provide further details of the phone, although it said it will be available in the second half of 2020.