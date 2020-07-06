Zoom would have point-to-point encryption for paid users

Angela Lang / CNET



Zoom will offer peer-to-peer encryption for all its subscribers, according to a representative’s statement to Reuters.

The internet calling platform will offer encryption, also known as end-to-end encryption, and explained that the security service will also be offered to educational institutions and could reach other users, even when they are not subscribers (paid users).

Representatives of Zoom told Reuters that the plan to offer encryption is not fully over and could change in favor of more users, so non-profit organizations or political critics could have access to this function even if they do not pay.

The new security feature is one more change that Zoom offers as part of the plan to strengthen the service after users and companies pointed out the weakness of security and the poor treatment of user privacy.

Zoom did not say when this feature will be available to its users, but the company has been making modifications and software updates. to improve security. Zoom has become the quintessential calling and video calling platform during the coronavirus pandemic, outperforming experienced rivals such as Google, Microsoft’s Skype, and Apple’s FaceTime.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos