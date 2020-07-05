Zoom will not add end-to-end encryption on free calls

Angela Lang / CNET



The decision of Zoom not include point-to-point encryption (or end-to-end) for calls from users with free-to-use accounts leaves the door open to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in their investigations, Eric Yuan, the company’s chief executive, told analysts in a conference call Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg report.

“We certainly don’t want free users to offer that because we also want to work with the FBI, and local law enforcement, in case there are people using Zoom for bad purposes,” Yuan said.

End-to-end encryption, which the video conferencing company is currently working on, secures connections all the way from a person’s device to any other device on the call. That will only be available on paid subscription accounts because the “overwhelming majority of the damage comes from users with false identities,” Zoom security consultant Alex Stamos said in a tweet Tuesday.

The Zoom users have increased Given that the coronavirus pandemic It has forced millions of people to work from home and remain in confinement. That, in turn, has led to severe scrutiny and revealed increased scrutiny and revealed. serious security problems in the Zoom service. Out of these issues, the company added AES 256 GCM encryption for all its users.

The company is working with “child safety advocates, civil liberties organizations, encryption experts and police officers” to refine its strategy. Its encryption approach is designed to protect children and potential victims of hate crimes.

“We plan to offer end-to-end encryption to users whose identity we can verify, which would limit harm to such vulnerable groups. Free users register with an email address, which does not provide enough information to verify identity.” a company spokesperson wrote in an email. “Finding the perfect balance is a challenge. We always strive to do the right thing.”