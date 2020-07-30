Zoom vs. Skype: What is the best video call app?

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Many more offices around the world could soon issue a work-from-home policy, as cases of coronavirus increase. To date, more than 100,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with about 500 confirmed in the United States. Tech giants, including Apple, have ordered their employees to work remotely and instituted help for workers who work hourly.

Even if you work from the comfort of the living room, business should go on as usual, or at least as best as possible. Since your coworkers will not be at the desk or in the room next to you, the next best communication tool is video chats or video chats. While there are a few options to choose from, Skype and Zoom are two of the great players and we tell you how they compare to each other.



Angela Lang / CNET Skype from Microsoft is a telecommunications application that works for video chats, calls and instant messages. The application is compatible with Android and iOS, Windows, iPadOS, web browser, Alexa and Xbox. Skype offers multiple subscription plans if you want to call someone's cell phone or landline; otherwise, it is free to use. Skype can also handle up to 50 people in a single video call, which can be useful for business meetings. The application allows you to record calls in case someone misses a meeting. Captions are also available for accessibility. Skype has file sharing capabilities, caller ID, voicemail, a split view mode to keep conversations separate and screen sharing on mobile. After creating an account, you can start chatting. If you are making a call, simply open your profile and click New Chat. Choose New group chat, New chat or New private conversation. Whichever option you choose, you will need to type the group member's name in the search to find or add them. When you open a chat with another user, you can keep it in the form of instant messaging with the ability to share files and more, start a video call, or create a group. You can also schedule calls in the application and receive alerts through mobile devices or desktops by activating scheduled call notifications.

Zoom The Zoom video conferencing app works for Android, iOS, PC and Mac. The app offers a free basic plan that accommodates up to 100 participants. There are also options for small and medium-sized business teams ($ 15-$ 20 a month per host) and large companies for $ 20 a month per host with a minimum of 50 hosts. You can adjust meeting times and select multiple hosts. Up to 1,000 users can participate in a single Zoom video call, and 49 videos can appear on the screen at once. The app has HD audio and video capabilities, collaboration tools like simultaneous screen sharing and co-notation, and the ability to record meetings and generate transcripts. Outlook, Gmail and iCal support scheduling and starting meetings. In Gmail, for example, just click on the calendar icon, then click on their meeting time, then click on the link under Join Zoom meeting. If the host (or host) programmed it, there may also be call options. If your microphone and camera are turned off, Zoom has the option to communicate via chat (the interface looks a bit like Slack). This feature can also be useful if it is a mass meeting, with many participants, and the opportunity to ask questions is available. Signing up is free with Zoom: you can manually create an account with an email or sign in with Google or Facebook.