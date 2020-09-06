Zoom: Thousands of video calls were posted online

Sarah Tew / CNET



Thousands of video calls made by Zoom were exposed on the Internet, according to a Washington Post report.

The videos were recorded using Zoom by the host user, and saved in the cloud without a password, so it is possible to access and download them with just an online search, according to the report published on April 3. This is possible as the host of a Zoom video call can record the conversation without approval from the participants.

According to Washington Post many of these videos included personal information and intimate conversations, and even thousands of these video clips can be viewed on other platforms such as YouTube and Vimeo.

Zoom said in a statement that the platform offers secure ways to save recordings and advises hosts to take precautions when dealing with sensitive information.

This security flaw adds to the list of privacy problems of Zoom, one of the applications to make video calls most used during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest problems of the platform is the increased “zoombombing”, a name given to when uninvited people sneak into video conferences to disrupt virtual meetings. In late March, Zoom published a list of tips to increase security within video calls.

The company has accepted that the use of its platform exceeded its own expectations and in a press release published on April 1, Eric Yuan, Zoom’s CEO said that “we recognize that we have not met the expectations of the community and our own. on privacy and security “.

Zoom indicated that in December 2019 the maximum number of daily participants on the platform was approximately 10 million, while in March 2020 the platform exceeded 200 million daily participants.

The company said it is working “24 hours” to improve both the user experience and security for users, and ensures that changes will be made within the next 90 days. The first of these changes is stop all new function development “and focus all of our engineering resources” on solving trust, security and privacy issues.

