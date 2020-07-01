Zoom temporarily blocked accounts of Chinese activists

Angela Lang / CNET



Zoom temporarily blocked the accounts of several activists at the request of the Chinese government, despite the fact that they were outside its borders.

Zoom acknowledged in a blog post on June 11 that the Chinese government contacted them in May and early June to warn them of four Zoom meetings they planned to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre. “The Chinese government informed us that such activity is illegal in China and demanded that we close the meetings and the accounts of the hosts,” the company said in the statement.

Activists had used the video conferencing app to mark the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, a series of anti-government Chinese student-led protests that occurred in June 1989. These celebrations are illegal in China, however Users were located in the US and Hong Kong. According to TechCrunch, the blocked accounts belonged to Zhou Fengsuo, one of the students who led the Tiananmen Square protests, Lee Cheuk Yan, a Hong Kong politician, and Wang Dan, another student who led the Tiananmen protests.

The company updated the same blog post on June 12 to add that it had reactivated user accounts and will introduce changes to its policy, based on the geographic location of participants so that requests from the Chinese government do not affect users outside the country. “Zoom is developing a technology that will allow us to delete or block accounts based on their location,” the company said. “This will allow us to comply with requests from local authorities when activity on our platform is illegal within their borders; however, we will also be able to protect participant conversations outside of borders where activity is allowed,” she added.

Zoom became the quintessential calling and video calling platform during the coronavirus pandemic, outperforming experienced rivals like Google, Skype or FaceTime and it is expected that it will soon offer peer-to-peer encryption for all its paid users.



