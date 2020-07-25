Zoom is updated and includes nine new features

Sarah Tew/CNET



The video conferencing application Zoom announced new security-focused features on Wednesday, April 22, after several reports showing flaws and vulnerabilities in the area.

The new version, Zoom 5, will be available for download and update on all platforms in the next few days, and stands out for the new AES 256-bit GCM encryption, the standard that blocks any type of external intrusion. Plus, the new version includes another handful of major improvements.

“I am proud to achieve this step in our 90-day plan, but this is only the beginning,” said Eric Yuan, chief executive of Zoom, in the announcement. “We create our business by delivering happiness to our consumers. We will earn trust and deliver happiness with our focus on offering the most secure platform.”

In addition to the new 256-bit encryption, Zoom will allow account administrators to choose the data center for a video call, should they prefer to choose or avoid a specific region. The encryption will reach all users from May 30.

Zoom 5 includes several new controls and changes to the user experience. Zoom will now include a specific icon for all security settings and the new version will also allow administrators of a call to report a user — an option that will be in the new security settings menu.

Zoom 5 will expand the option to use a password to enter a call. This feature will be active for most subscribers, from Basic plan, Pro version single license and K-12 users. The rest of the news, such as the option to share contact information securely, chat notifications, new management options for administrators and other interface settings.

