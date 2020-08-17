Zoom introduces $ 600 27-inch touchscreen

Zoom



While the coronavirus pandemic It seems to have no end, working from home has become the norm. Video calling app Zoom is taking advantage of the situation to launch its first hardware product to market, a 1,080p and 27-inch touch screen that the company calls DTEN ME.

The $ 599 screen, designed by DTEN, has three wide-angle cameras, an eight-microphone system and built-in speakers for use in your video calls. The smart camera “optimizes the view of the room,” according to Zoom, and features automatic noise reduction and echo cancellation.

The high-resolution display can also be used for annotations and as an electronic whiteboard.

Its thickness is only 0.5 inches and it weighs 14.5 inches.

The DTEN ME is reminiscent of other smart displays, although it doesn’t seem to have many features beyond the ability to make video calls. Although the Facebook Portal screens They have that main function, they also have dedicated applications, such as one to read books to children, as well as integration with other company services such as WhatsApp and Messenger.