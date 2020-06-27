Zoom: How to use the Spanish video calling app

Zoom is one of the most popular video conferencing applications of the moment and that rivals Skype and FaceTime. If you want to start using it in Spanish, here we explain how to change the language, although later we recommend you read the 13 tips de Zoom what you should know if you are new using the tool and even how to change funds to make it look like you’re on the beach.

In addition to English or Spanish, Zoom is also available in Traditional Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Korean. Next, we show you how to change the language in the apps for Mac, Windows and the Web version of the video conferencing service.

Zoom in Spanish on your computer

If you are going to download Zoom on your computer, you should know that it is available for PC, Mac and Linux. As explained by the company’s website, in this case, the language of the app is predetermined by the language selected on your own computer.

If your personal or work computer is in English, but you want to use Zoom in Spanish to better understand the options, one option is to manually change the language of it. Here you can read how to change the language if you use Mac or Windows.

How to change the Zoom language on Mac

A slightly easier option that only affects Zoom is to click on the Zoom icon and change the language within the select options.

Please note that when you change the Zoom language, the app will need to be closed and restored.

How to change the Zoom language in Windows

To change the language of the Zoom application in Windows you must follow these steps:

Select the ^ symbol in the Windows taskbar, right next to the clock.

Select with the right click, and in the app bar, open Zoom.

Zoom for Windows allows you to change the language from the taskbar.

When you put the cursor over the Zoom icon you will see the options and, among them, is change language.

Zoom will restart once you run this action.

Change Zoom to Spanish in its Web version

If you are on the Zoom.us website, the language will automatically be what you have in your browser. But, you can modify it if you want.

Browse the website to the bottom of the zoom.us page.

You will find a section of “languages”, unfold it and select the Spanish or the one that suits you best.

If you need to change the language of Zoom on your cell phone, keep in mind that in this case it will depend directly on the language you have configured on your cell phone.