Zoom: How to share screen in a video call

Sarah Tew/CNET



Zoom has gained popularity after confinement by the coronavirus outbreak it keeps many of us working from home.

This video call app works very simply and there is a free version, and in part these are the reasons why it has become so popular. But, perhaps many do not know how to share a screen in video calls, either because you want to make a presentation or share something special with your friends.

The screen sharing process in Zoom is simple.

Screenshot by Juan Garzón / CNET



How to share screen in Zoom (video call)

Start or join a Zoom video call.

Scroll to the bottom and select Share or Share.

Select Desktop or Desktop if you want to share everything you do, or select Application or Application to select only an app or window to share with the participants.

Also, if you are the one managing the video call, you can select the option at the bottom so that several participants can share the screen at the same time, pressing the arrow and then selecting that option.

Done, now you can start showing participants what you are most interested in on your screen.