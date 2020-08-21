Zoom: How to put or remove the password in a video call

Sarah Tew/CNET



Zoom has become very popular in these quarantine times for the coronavirus because it offers a simple way to have a video meeting with friends or colleagues at work.

However, Zoom has also been in the news because outsiders can reach your video calls. Here is a way to make each video call or meeting you have in Zoom more secure by creating a password for each of them, as well as to change or remove it.

Celebrities, athletes and politicians who have been infected with coronavirus [fotos] To see photos

How to put a password in Zoom for your video call

Go to the Zoom website.

Select My Account or My Account.

In the left menu select Meetings or Meetings.

Select the button Schedule a new meeting or Schedule a new meeting.

After having the general data of your video call or meeting, scroll down until you reach the section that says Meeting Password or Meeting Password and activate the option Require meeting password or Require meeting password.

Enter your password.

Select Save or Save.

Juan Garzón / CNET



How to change a meeting password in Zoom

Go to the Zoom website.

Select My Account or My Account.

In the left menu select Meetings or Meetings.

In the scheduled meeting select Edit this meeting or Edit this meeting.

Scroll down until you get to the section that says Meeting Password or Meeting Password and enter your desired password.

Select Save or Save.

How to remove the Zoom password in a video call

Go to the Zoom website.

Select My Account or My Account.

In the left menu select Meetings or Meetings.

In the scheduled meeting select Edit this meeting or Edit this meeting.

Scroll down until you get to the section that says Meeting Password or Meeting Password and deactivate the option Require meeting password or Require meeting password.

Select Save or Save.

In the app for desktop computers and cell phones Android and iPhone, the steps are very similar to the Web version.