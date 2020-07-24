Zoom exceeds 300 million daily users, despite security problems

Sarah Tew/CNET



Despite the multiple security flaws which it has recently faced, Zoom has already exceeded 300 million daily users, the company itself said in a blog post on Wednesday, April 22.

In December 2019, the maximum number of daily participants on the video conferencing platform was approximately 10 million, but in March 2020, daily users at Zoom exceeded 200 million as a result of the confinement that the outbreak forced us to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest Zoom report records an increase of 100 million daily users, exceeding 300 million daily users: this despite the thousands of calls that have been exposed and an increase in called zoombombing, name that is given to the practice when people who are not invited to videoconferences sneak in to interrupt virtual meetings.

Zoom has said it is working on the launch of new functions focused on solving security flaws in your system. Among the features that stand out the most is the new AES 256-bit GCM encryption, which blocks any type of external intrusion.

In addition to the new encryption, the new version of Zoom 5 It will allow account administrators to choose the data center for a video call and includes new controls and changes to the user experience.

According to the company, Zoom 5 will be available for download and update on all platforms in the coming days.

