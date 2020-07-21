Zoom doesn’t really have 300 million daily users

Sarah Tew/CNET



Zoom has retracted an announcement it gave in late April stating that its video conferencing application had amassed 300 million daily users. Instead, the company now says it has 300 million meeting participants a day, a different metric that counts people for every Zoom meeting they attend in a day.

The change was first reported by The Verge. After the post contacted the company about it, Zoom added a note from the editor to its original blog post, calling the error “careless.”

“We are honored and proud to help more than 300 million daily meeting participants stay connected during this pandemic,” a Zoom spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CNET on Thursday, April 30. “In a blog post on April 22, we unintentionally referred to these participants as ‘users’ and ‘people’. When we realized this error, we adjusted the wording to ‘participants’. This was a real oversight on our part “

As the coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of people to stay home in the past two months, Zoom has become the video gathering service of choice for many. Participants in the daily meeting on the platform increased from 10 million in December to 200 million in March, and now 300 million in April. But along with that popularity, Zoom security issues They have also attracted more attention – and even several lawsuits.

The erroneous daily user numbers come from the company’s CEO Eric Yuan’s update on Zoom’s 90-day security plan. Last month, Yuan said the company would stop adding new features to Zoom so that it can devote its resources to addressing issues like the so-called Zoombombing when uninvited attendees enter your meeting.