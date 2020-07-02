Zion and Lennox to Launch Theme Inspired by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie

The Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox will release their new single and music video “All Night” on July 3, inspired by the tracks “Rock With You”, by Michael Jackson, and “All Night Long”, by Lionel Richie.

This new song, recorded entirely during the quarantine caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has a contagious rhythm that promises to transport all the duo’s followers to the decade of the eighties and nineties, the representatives of the duet highlighted on Wednesday in a Press release.

The song “All Night”, produced by Gaby Morales, “is a perfect combination of the melodic voice of Zion and the unmistakable tone of Lennox”, as highlighted in the note. “The lyrics of the song touch on that theme with which most people can identify at this time worldwide due to the quarantine that we live every day,” adds the text.

The song “Rock With You”, by the late Michael Jackson, was recorded by the so-called “King of Pop” on his album “Off the wall”, published in 1979, while Richie included “All Night Long” for his album “Can ‘ t slow down ”, released in 1983.

In the music video for “All Night”, recorded by the company 36 Grados and directed by the Colombian Juan Camilo Morales, better known as “My_OldSkin”, Zion and Lennox are seen in their respective parts of the world singing to their love interests about their desire to spend time together at the end of quarantine.

Before “All Night”, Zion and Lennox participated as guests of the song “Bésame”, in which the Puerto Rican reggaetonist Daddy Yankee also appears, along with the duets of Zion and Lennox and Play-N-Skillz, made up of the Juan brothers Carlos and Óscar Salinas.

The duo, in turn, is preparing to participate on August 8 in a virtual concert, as part of the seventh edition of the eco-friendly festival, Garnier Green Fest.