Zico x Red Velvet’s Wendy to collaborate for drama ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’s OST Part. 10

May 14, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Block B‘s Zico and Red Velvet‘s Wendy will probably be releasing a novel collaboration OST for SBS‘s ongoing Fri-Sat drama collection, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch‘!

Titled “My On a regular basis Is Full Of You” (literal translation), Zico x Wendy’s collaboration OST will mark OST Half.10 of ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’. The elegant OST combines Wendy’s melodic voice with Zico’s rhythmical options, accompanied by a mild piano sound. 

Zico x Wendy’s “My On a regular basis Is Full Of You” for ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ OST Half.10 will probably be launched this Might 16 at 6 PM KST. A day prior, on Might 15 at 6 PM KST, Gaeko and Kim Na Younger can even be collaborating for OST Part.9 of the drama collection, “Coronary heart Break“.

