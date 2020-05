Pop artist Zara Larsson has taken part in writing TWICE’s upcoming title track “Extra and Extra”.

I’m sooo proud to be a part of @JYPETWICE lead single extra & extra. And that’s on what? That’s on the track being a SMASH!!!!! — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) Might 18, 2020

The favored artist posted an excited tweet about the track, saying that it should be a smash! It appears as if extra and extra Western pop artists are collaborating in Kpop songs, and followers are excited to listen to the upcoming single as TWICE continues to pour out extra teaser content material.

Are you excited to see TWICE make a comeback?