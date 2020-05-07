Yuqi & Minnie touch MC Eunhyuk by proving they’re real E.L.Fs + (G)I-DLE try to make up their own ‘random play dance’ rules on ‘Weekly Idol’

(G)I-DLE appeared as visitors on the Might 6 broadcast of MBC every1‘s ‘Weekly Idol‘, the place they took on the present’s notorious ‘random play dance’ for the primary time ever!

First on this episode, MC Kwanghee remarked, “I heard that in your ‘Weekly Idol’ self-written profile, you wrote your want as ‘To take a photograph with Eunhyuk sunbaenim as E.L.F’.”

Among the many (G)I-DLE members, it was Yuqi and Minnie who confessed that they’re longtime followers of Tremendous Junior, whose official fanclub identify is E.L.F. Fellow ‘Weekly Idol’ MC Eunhyuk then defined, “I do know that they’re our followers. They got here to see our live performance as soon as. I used to be grateful they got here and cheered for us.” Yuqi and Minnie then went on to display simply how a lot they knew their Tremendous Junior songs with a easy quiz, which you’ll be able to watch above!

Later, (G)I-DLE took on ‘Weekly Idol’s ‘random play dance’ mission and shortly realized, that the problem was tougher than they thought! After failing their second try, (G)I-DLE complained, “We’re going to try it with out Miyeon-unnie”, and Shuhua additionally tried to volunteer herself out of the sport! When the MCs shortly denied these requests, the ladies tried to ask the workers to omit their tune “Uh-Oh” from the playlist!

In the end, MC Kwanghee fumed on the ladies who stored making an attempt to add on extra of their own rules, “Then you definately may as nicely simply dance usually to your songs!”, inflicting laughter! Try clips from (G)I-DLE’s chaotic ‘random play dance’, under!