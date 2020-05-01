Yulhee discusses future pregnancy plans and vasectomy for Minhwan on ‘Radio Star’

Yulhee mentioned various fascinating matters on the April 29th episode of ‘Radio Star’.

The younger mom of three has been a supply of curiosity after transitioning out of idol life. She is presently caring for her kids whereas husband Minhwan serves within the army as a part of the reserve forces. Yulhee said “My mother and father received married after they had been 23. They had been born in 1974 and are 47 now however they’re already grandparents. My youngest brother is 9. My mother and father had him late so I am pondering possibly we must always attempt too.”



She continued, stating: “My husband went to get a vasectomy however the hospital refused. It is exhausting sufficient to do it nevertheless it’s additionally troublesome to reverse it. They instructed us to come back again when he was older once we actually did not need to have children anymore.” Yulhee added that “Minhwan instructed me that I seemed like I used to be having a tough time whereas giving delivery. However he mentioned I nonetheless seemed fairly so I used to be touched. We now have three children in order that they suppose I am focusing solely on the youngsters all day however my husband has a rule concerning this. If I take care of the youngsters at some point, he takes care of them the following day. Each my husband and I wish to get pleasure from our free time in a refreshing manner. Each of us cannot drink alcohol so we go to cafes and discuss with our pals till the morning.”