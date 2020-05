Yubin has dropped extra teaser images for her comeback!

The previous Surprise Ladies member is taking up a playful, colorful idea by standing out in cut-outs and surrounding herself with stickers. As beforehand reported, it has been 7 months since her final launch ‘Begin of the Finish‘, and this will likely be her first comeback since leaving JYP Leisure and organising rrr Leisure.

Keep tuned for updates on Yubin’s comeback. What do you consider her comeback idea?