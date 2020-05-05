NEWS

Yubin reportedly making comeback with new album later this month

May 5, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Yubin is reportedly making a comeback this month!

Based on a number of business sources, the previous Marvel Women rapper will quickly be asserting the discharge of a new single album. This would be the idol’s first actions in seven months, following her third solo album ‘Begin of the Finish,’ which was launched final October.

Yubin, who first debuted with Marvel Women in 2007, left JYP Leisure final January and created her personal company RRR Leisure. Presently, signed artists additionally embrace Shin Min Chul and former Marvel Women groupmate Lim, who just lately introduced her engagement.

In the meantime, Yubin can also be getting ready a mission duo with Hyosung.

Keep tuned for extra information about Yubin’s upcoming actions!

