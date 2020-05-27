YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme: Apply Online YSR Auto Driver Scheme 2020 Details, Check Vahana Mitra Scheme Status

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has launched AP YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme or AP Auto Driver Scheme which will be beneficial for all the auto or cab drivers. Most of the cab drivers are suffering due to this lockdown as they have no source of generating income. The Government of Andhra Pradesh will provide Rs 10000 per year under this scheme to the auto drivers. The YSR Vahana Scheme is for all taxi drivers, cab drivers, or auto drivers. All the fields that are related to this scheme are filling the application form as soon as possible. The duty has come over to financial assistance to spend the money on certificates of fitness, maintenance, and insurance.

What is AP YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme?

This scheme is launched in 2020 by the state transport minister keeping in mind all the cab and auto drivers. The CM of Andhra Pradesh, YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched this scheme.

It was done so that it may improve the current scenario of auto, taxi, or cab drivers in Andhra Pradesh. Those who come under the AP YSR Vahana Mitra scheme can apply the form until 26th May 2020. Because after this date different bodies of the government will verify all the information. It is estimated that this particular scheme is going to benefit around four lakh drivers in the state. The CM of the state also estimated that six lakh vehicles were identified during the process.

Scheme Overview

The data of Phase 2 of this scheme has come out lately by Andhra Pradesh’s administration, According to this scheme it is certain that the drivers that are qualified will get Rs 10000 per year whether he drives auto-rickshaw, taxi or cab. Last year also the administration launched the Auto Driver Scheme which was successful. So keeping that in mind the Government of AP has decided to launch it again.

AP YSR Auto Driver Scheme Details Name of Scheme Auto Driver Scheme State Name Andhra Pradesh Scheme Launched by CM YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy Scheme Announced by Transport Minister Perni Nani Beneficiaries of AP YSR Auto Driver Scheme Self Owned Drivers of Auto, Taxi, Maxi, Cab Application Form Available In Online Website, RTO, Mee Seva, DTC, Unit Office, CSC Centres, and MVi Office. The budget of the AP YSR Auto Driver Scheme Rs 400 Crores Last Date to Apply 26 May 2020

Testing of the Scheme

The execution of the YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme is designed in such a way that it will meet all the necessary financial and educational requirements. There are many options for the drivers to fill the application. It includes E-Service, Me-Service, CSC, MDO, etc. Those who cannot fill the forms on their own, for their benefits the forms will be available in the town with the respective volunteers to make the process easy. All those drivers who have applied for the form last year, they do not need to apply again.

Eligibility Criteria for AP YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme

There are several criteria that you have to follow before applying to this scheme. The basic need for the scheme is that the candidate must be above 18 years. All the basic documents such as Aadhar card and Driving license should be present with them. They must follow the below-given rules before applying-