YouTube will reduce video streaming quality in Europe

YouTube will reduce the quality of its broadcasts in streaming in Europe so that the network does not collapse during the quarantine that is taking place in different countries of the continent by the coronavirus.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton confirmed on March 20 on his Twitter account that YouTube will comply with the request of the European Union, that asked YouTube and other giants like Netflix on March 19 that they lower the quality of HD to standard in the cases that it is possible, to avoid that the networks are saturated now that there are more people working, studying and sheltering at home. The news had previously been reported by Reuters.

Netflix also confirmed that it will carry out the measure and that it has a technology that modifies the video resolution depending on the band of width available in an area.

Most countries in Europe have introduced containment measures in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which causes a disease with symptoms similar to pneumonia. WHO officially rated the COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11 and at the time of writing more than 245,000 infected people and more than 10,000 deaths worldwide are counted.

