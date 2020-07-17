YouTube will perform virtual serenades to celebrate Mother’s Day

YouTube



Mother’s Day is one of the most important dates for many families because – as the saying goes – “there is only one mother”. Every May 10, families often gather to celebrate moms, but this year the displays of affection will have to be at a distance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, YouTube has a surprise for Latin moms, and it is that despite the quarantine and social distancing, Marco Antonio Solís’ El Buki ‘, Colombian singers Fonseca and Juanes, and Alejandro Fernández’ El Potrillo, will offer virtual serenades . And according to YouTube, El Buki chose 100 mothers to interact with them during the live broadcast.

Here is the day, time and channel through which each of these concerts will be broadcast:

Serenade by Marco Antonio Solís

The Marco Antonio Solís concert will take place on Saturday, May 9 at 7 pm Central Time (CST) / 8 pm Eastern Time (ET) / 5 pm Pacific Time (PT). The broadcast will take place on Marco Antonio Solís YouTube channel.

Fonseca and Juanes serenade

The Colombian singers concert will be held on Sunday, May 10 at 4 pm Central Time (CST) / 5 pm Eastern Time (ET) / 2 pm Pacific Time (PT). The broadcast will be available on Fonseca’s YouTube channel and on Juanes’ YouTube channel.

Alejandro Fernández Serenade

The concert will be held on Sunday, May 10 at 5 pm Central Time (CST) / 6 pm Eastern Time (ET) / 3 pm Pacific Time (PT). The broadcast will be available on Alejandro Fernández’s YouTube channel and on Victoria’s social media on beer.

This is not the only celebration that has had to take place virtually, since for 2020 graduates, YouTube will also host a virtual graduation It will feature speeches by Barack and Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, activist Malala Yousafzai, and Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai.

