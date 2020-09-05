YouTube TV vs. Hulu vs. FuboTV vs. Sling TV vs. AT&T TV Now and more: Which is better?

Wanting to cut the cord doesn’t mean you have to say a final goodbye to live television. One way to watch live television without hiring a cable service is to connect an antenna. That’s cheap (not to say free) and effective. Of course, as long as you are willing to live with the number of local channels available in your area and it will also depend on the reception of the antenna.
If this is not enough for you and you are willing to make a monthly payment, it is worth checking out Internet TV streaming services. You can find various channels such as ESPN, CNN, Fox News and TNT, as well as DVR functions in the cloud. In addition, you can view the content not only on televisions, but also on phones, tablets, and computers.
Right now, seven major service providers offer you live television broadcast via the internet: Hulu with Live TV, Google YouTube TV, Sling TV from Dish Network, PlayStation Vue from Sony and DirecTV Now from AT&T, Philo and Fubo TV. They cost from US $ 16 a month and thereafter.
The Big Table: Top 100 Channel Comparison
The main difference between each service is its channels. They all offer different channel options at various prices.
Neither has as many channels as most traditional cable or satellite TV packages, especially when it comes to sports. On the other hand, they might have enough for you, especially if you’re saving a ton of money by not paying for cable service for channels you don’t watch.
Below you will find a table showing the top 100 channels that you can watch through the seven different services. Actually, you will see that we listed eight because Sling TV has two service packages, the Orange and the Blue. And if you are wondering which “main” channels can you eliminate? Sorry AXS TV, FYI, GSN and Universal HD.
Some more things you should know about this table:
- Yes = The live channel is available in the most basic package that that service offers (the price is next to the name of each service).
- Not = The channel is not available in any mode offered by the service. A very popular channel, PBS, is not available on any service, but I include it anyway.
- $ = The channel is available for an additional fee, either in a la carte service or as part of a more expensive package or a complementary payment.
- Most of the regional sports networks – channels dedicated to broadcasting the regular season games of baseball, basketball and / or hockey teams – do not appear on this list. That’s a disadvantage for Fubo TV, which has more sports networks than anyone else, and an advantage for Philo, which doesn’t offer any sports channels, period.
- ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MyNetworkTV and CW networks are only available in select cities, and availability varies widely depending on the service. In certain cities, some services only offer video programs on-demand from the national networks and not the live local channel.
- PBS is not available on any of these services but it is one of the main channels, which is why we included it.
AT&T Watch TV vs. Philo vs. Sling TV vs. Hulu vs. AT&T TV Now vs. PS Vue vs. YouTube TV vs. Fubo: 100 Channel Comparison
|Channel
|AT&T Watch TV ($ 15)
|Philo (US $ 20)
|Sling Orange (US $ 30)
|Sling Blue (US $ 30)
|Hulu with Live TV ($ 55)
|AT&T TV Now ($ 65)
|PS Vue ($ 50)
|YouTube TV (US $ 50)
|Fubo TV (US $ 55)
Total number of channels:
37
39
24
39
58
43
47
64
66
ABC
Not
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Not
CBS
Not
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Fox
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
NBC
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
PBS
Not
Not
Not
Not
Not
Not
Not
Not
Not
CW
Not
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Not
Yes
Yes
MyNetworkTV
Not
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
A&E
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
$
Not
Not
Yes
AMC
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Not
$
Yes
Yes
Yes
Animal Planet
Yes
Yes
Not
Not
Yes
$
Yes
Yes
Not
BBC America
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Not
$
Yes
Yes
Yes
BBC World News
Yes
Yes
$
$
Not
$
$
Yes
$
BET
Yes
Yes
$
Yes
Not
$
Not
Not
Yes
Big ten network
Not
Not
Not
Not
Yes
$
$
Yes
Yes
Bloomberg TV
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Not
$
Not
Not
Not
Boomerang
Yes
Not
$
$
Yes
Yes
$
Not
$
Bravo
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Channel
|AT&T Watch TV ($ 15)
|Philo (US $ 20)
|Sling Orange (US $ 30)
|Sling Blue (US $ 30)
|Hulu with Live TV ($ 55)
|AT&T TV Now ($ 65)
|PS Vue ($ 50)
|YouTube TV (US $ 50)
|Fubo TV (US $ 55)
cartoon Network
Yes
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
CBS Sports Network
Not
Not
Not
Not
Yes
$
$
Yes
Yes
Cheddar
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
$
Yes
Yes
Yes
Cinemax
Not
Not
Not
Not
$
$
$
Not
Not
CMT
Not
Yes
$
$
Not
$
Not
Not
Yes
CNBC
Not
Not
Not
$
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
CNN
Yes
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Comedy central
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Not
Yes
Not
Not
Yes
Cooking Channel
Not
Yes
$
$
Not
$
$
Not
$
Destination America
Not
Yes
$
$
Not
$
Yes
Not
$
Discovery Channel
Yes
Yes
Not
Yes
Yes
$
Yes
Yes
Yes
Disney Channel
Not
Not
Yes
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Not
Disney Junior
Not
Not
$
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Not
Disney XD
Not
Not
$
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Not
DIY
Not
Yes
$
$
Not
$
$
Not
$
AND!
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
EPIX
Not
Not
$
$
Not
Not
$
$
Not
ESPN
Not
Not
Yes
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Not
ESPN 2
Not
Not
Yes
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Not
ESPNEWS
Not
Not
$
Not
Yes
$
$
Yes
Not
ESPNU
Not
Not
$
Not
Yes
$
$
Yes
Not
|Channel
|AT&T Watch TV ($ 15)
|Philo (US $ 20)
|Sling Orange (US $ 30)
|Sling Blue (US $ 30)
|Hulu with Live TV ($ 55)
|AT&T TV Now ($ 65)
|PS Vue ($ 50)
|YouTube TV (US $ 50)
|Fubo TV (US $ 55)
Food Network
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
$
Yes
Yes
Yes
Fox Business
Not
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Fox News
Not
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Fox Sports 1
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Fox Sports 2
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
$
Yes
Yes
Yes
Freeform
Not
Not
Yes
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Not
FX
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
FX Movie Channel
Not
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
$
Yes
Yes
FXX
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
FYI
Yes
Yes
$
$
Not
$
Not
Not
Yes
Golf Channel
Not
Not
Not
$
Yes
$
$
Yes
Yes
Hallmark
Yes
Yes
$
$
Not
Yes
$
Not
Yes
HBO
Not
Not
Not
Not
$
Yes
$
Not
Not
HGTV
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
$
Yes
Yes
Yes
History
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
$
Not
Not
Yes
HLN
Yes
Not
$
$
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
IFC
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Not
$
$
Yes
Yes
Investigation Discovery
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
$
Yes
Yes
Yes
Lifetime
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
$
Not
Not
Yes
Lifetime Movie Network
Yes
Yes
$
$
Not
$
Not
Not
Yes
|Channel
|AT&T Watch TV ($ 15)
|Philo ($ 20)
|Sling Orange (US $ 30)
|Sling Blue (US $ 30)
|Hulu with Live TV ($ 55)
|AT&T TV Now ($ 65)
|PS Vue ($ 50)
|YouTube TV (US $ 50)
|Fubo TV (US $ 55)
MLB Network
Not
Not
$
$
Not
$
$
Yes
Not
Motor trend
Yes
Yes
Yes
Not
Yes
$
$
Yes
Yes
MSNBC
Not
Not
Not
$
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
MTV
Yes
Yes
$
$
Not
Yes
Not
Not
Yes
MTV2
Yes
Yes
$
$
Not
$
Not
Not
$
National Geographic
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Nat Geo Wild
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
$
Yes
Yes
NBA TV
Not
Not
$
$
Not
$
$
Yes
Yes
NBC Sports Network
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Newsy
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Not
Not
Not
Yes
$
NFL Network
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Not
Not
$
Not
Yes
NFL Red Zone
Not
Not
Not
$
Not
Not
$
Not
$
NHL Network
Not
Not
$
$
Not
$
Not
Not
Not
Nickelodeon
Yes
Yes
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Not
Not
Yes
Nick jr.
Not
Yes
$
Yes
Not
Yes
Not
Not
Yes
Nicktoons
Yes
Yes
$
$
Not
$
Not
Not
$
OWN
Yes
Yes
Not
Not
Not
$
Yes
Not
Not
Oxygen
Not
Not
Not
$
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Paramount Network
Not
Yes
$
Yes
Not
$
Not
Not
Yes
|Channel
|AT&T Watch TV ($ 15)
|Philo ($ 20)
|Sling Orange (US $ 30)
|Sling Blue (US $ 30)
|Hulu with Live TV ($ 55)
|AT&T TV Now ($ 65)
|PS Vue ($ 50)
|YouTube TV (US $ 50)
|Fubo TV (US $ 55)
Science
Not
Yes
$
$
Not
$
Yes
Not
$
SEC Network
Not
Not
$
Not
Yes
$
$
Yes
Not
Showtime
Not
Not
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Smithsonian
Not
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Not
$
Yes
Yes
Starz
Not
Not
$
$
Not
$
Not
$
Not
Sundance TV
Yes
Yes
$
$
Not
$
$
Yes
Yes
Syfy
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Tastemade
Not
Yes
Not
Not
Not
Not
$
Yes
Not
TBS
Yes
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
TCM
Yes
Not
$
$
Yes
Yes
$
Yes
Yes
Telemundo
Not
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Tennis channel
Not
Not
$
$
Not
$
$
Yes
$
TLC
Yes
Yes
Not
Yes
Yes
$
Yes
Yes
Yes
TNT
Yes
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Travel channel
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
$
Yes
Yes
Yes
TruTV
Yes
Not
$
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
TV Land
Yes
Yes
$
$
Not
$
Not
Not
Yes
Univision
Not
Not
Not
Not
Not
$
Not
Not
Yes
USA Network
Not
Not
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
VH1
Yes
Yes
$
$
Not
Yes
Not
Not
Yes
Viceland
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
$
Not
Not
Yes
WE tv
Yes
Yes
$
$
Not
$
Yes
Yes
Yes
Canal del tiempo
Not
Not
Not
Not
Not
$
Not
Not
Not
Clarification: CNET may receive a percentage of the sales generated by the products we feature here. However, the editorial criteria of CNET en Español is totally independent of these offers and promotions.