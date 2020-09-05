YouTube TV vs. Hulu vs. FuboTV vs. Sling TV vs. AT&T TV Now and more: Which is better?

Sarah Tew / CNET



Wanting to cut the cord doesn’t mean you have to say a final goodbye to live television. One way to watch live television without hiring a cable service is to connect an antenna. That’s cheap (not to say free) and effective. Of course, as long as you are willing to live with the number of local channels available in your area and it will also depend on the reception of the antenna.

If this is not enough for you and you are willing to make a monthly payment, it is worth checking out Internet TV streaming services. You can find various channels such as ESPN, CNN, Fox News and TNT, as well as DVR functions in the cloud. In addition, you can view the content not only on televisions, but also on phones, tablets, and computers.

Right now, seven major service providers offer you live television broadcast via the internet: Hulu with Live TV, Google YouTube TV, Sling TV from Dish Network, PlayStation Vue from Sony and DirecTV Now from AT&T, Philo and Fubo TV. They cost from US $ 16 a month and thereafter.

The Big Table: Top 100 Channel Comparison

The main difference between each service is its channels. They all offer different channel options at various prices.

Neither has as many channels as most traditional cable or satellite TV packages, especially when it comes to sports. On the other hand, they might have enough for you, especially if you’re saving a ton of money by not paying for cable service for channels you don’t watch.

Below you will find a table showing the top 100 channels that you can watch through the seven different services. Actually, you will see that we listed eight because Sling TV has two service packages, the Orange and the Blue. And if you are wondering which “main” channels can you eliminate? Sorry AXS TV, FYI, GSN and Universal HD.

Some more things you should know about this table:

Yes = The live channel is available in the most basic package that that service offers (the price is next to the name of each service).

Not = The channel is not available in any mode offered by the service. A very popular channel, PBS, is not available on any service, but I include it anyway.

= The channel is available for an additional fee, either in a la carte service or as part of a more expensive package or a complementary payment. Most of the regional sports networks – channels dedicated to broadcasting the regular season games of baseball, basketball and / or hockey teams – do not appear on this list. That’s a disadvantage for Fubo TV, which has more sports networks than anyone else, and an advantage for Philo, which doesn’t offer any sports channels, period.

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MyNetworkTV and CW networks are only available in select cities, and availability varies widely depending on the service. In certain cities, some services only offer video programs on-demand from the national networks and not the live local channel.



PBS is not available on any of these services but it is one of the main channels, which is why we included it.

AT&T Watch TV vs. Philo vs. Sling TV vs. Hulu vs. AT&T TV Now vs. PS Vue vs. YouTube TV vs. Fubo: 100 Channel Comparison Channel AT&T Watch TV ($ 15) Philo (US $ 20) Sling Orange (US $ 30) Sling Blue (US $ 30) Hulu with Live TV ($ 55) AT&T TV Now ($ 65) PS Vue ($ 50) YouTube TV (US $ 50) Fubo TV (US $ 55) Total number of channels: 37 39 24 39 58 43 47 64 66 ABC Not Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Not CBS Not Not Not Not Yes Not Yes Yes Yes Fox Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes NBC Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes PBS Not Not Not Not Not Not Not Not Not CW Not Not Not Not Yes Yes Not Yes Yes MyNetworkTV Not Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes A&E Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $ Not Not Yes AMC Yes Yes Yes Yes Not $ Yes Yes Yes Animal Planet Yes Yes Not Not Yes $ Yes Yes Not BBC America Yes Yes Yes Yes Not $ Yes Yes Yes BBC World News Yes Yes $ $ Not $ $ Yes $ BET Yes Yes $ Yes Not $ Not Not Yes Big ten network Not Not Not Not Yes $ $ Yes Yes Bloomberg TV Not Not Yes Yes Not $ Not Not Not Boomerang Yes Not $ $ Yes Yes $ Not $ Bravo Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Channel AT&T Watch TV ($ 15) Philo (US $ 20) Sling Orange (US $ 30) Sling Blue (US $ 30) Hulu with Live TV ($ 55) AT&T TV Now ($ 65) PS Vue ($ 50) YouTube TV (US $ 50) Fubo TV (US $ 55) cartoon Network Yes Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes CBS Sports Network Not Not Not Not Yes $ $ Yes Yes Cheddar Not Yes Yes Yes Yes $ Yes Yes Yes Cinemax Not Not Not Not $ $ $ Not Not CMT Not Yes $ $ Not $ Not Not Yes CNBC Not Not Not $ Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes CNN Yes Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Comedy central Yes Yes Yes Yes Not Yes Not Not Yes Cooking Channel Not Yes $ $ Not $ $ Not $ Destination America Not Yes $ $ Not $ Yes Not $ Discovery Channel Yes Yes Not Yes Yes $ Yes Yes Yes Disney Channel Not Not Yes Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Not Disney Junior Not Not $ Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Not Disney XD Not Not $ Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Not DIY Not Yes $ $ Not $ $ Not $ AND! Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes EPIX Not Not $ $ Not Not $ $ Not ESPN Not Not Yes Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Not ESPN 2 Not Not Yes Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Not ESPNEWS Not Not $ Not Yes $ $ Yes Not ESPNU Not Not $ Not Yes $ $ Yes Not Channel AT&T Watch TV ($ 15) Philo (US $ 20) Sling Orange (US $ 30) Sling Blue (US $ 30) Hulu with Live TV ($ 55) AT&T TV Now ($ 65) PS Vue ($ 50) YouTube TV (US $ 50) Fubo TV (US $ 55) Food Network Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $ Yes Yes Yes Fox Business Not Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox News Not Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Sports 1 Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Sports 2 Not Not Not Yes Yes $ Yes Yes Yes Freeform Not Not Yes Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Not FX Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes FX Movie Channel Not Not Not Not Yes Yes $ Yes Yes FXX Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes FYI Yes Yes $ $ Not $ Not Not Yes Golf Channel Not Not Not $ Yes $ $ Yes Yes Hallmark Yes Yes $ $ Not Yes $ Not Yes HBO Not Not Not Not $ Yes $ Not Not HGTV Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $ Yes Yes Yes History Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $ Not Not Yes HLN Yes Not $ $ Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes IFC Yes Yes Yes Yes Not $ $ Yes Yes Investigation Discovery Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $ Yes Yes Yes Lifetime Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $ Not Not Yes Lifetime Movie Network Yes Yes $ $ Not $ Not Not Yes Channel AT&T Watch TV ($ 15) Philo ($ 20) Sling Orange (US $ 30) Sling Blue (US $ 30) Hulu with Live TV ($ 55) AT&T TV Now ($ 65) PS Vue ($ 50) YouTube TV (US $ 50) Fubo TV (US $ 55) MLB Network Not Not $ $ Not $ $ Yes Not Motor trend Yes Yes Yes Not Yes $ $ Yes Yes MSNBC Not Not Not $ Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MTV Yes Yes $ $ Not Yes Not Not Yes MTV2 Yes Yes $ $ Not $ Not Not $ National Geographic Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Nat Geo Wild Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes $ Yes Yes NBA TV Not Not $ $ Not $ $ Yes Yes NBC Sports Network Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Newsy Not Not Yes Yes Not Not Not Yes $ NFL Network Not Not Not Yes Not Not $ Not Yes NFL Red Zone Not Not Not $ Not Not $ Not $ NHL Network Not Not $ $ Not $ Not Not Not Nickelodeon Yes Yes Not Not Not Yes Not Not Yes Nick jr. Not Yes $ Yes Not Yes Not Not Yes Nicktoons Yes Yes $ $ Not $ Not Not $ OWN Yes Yes Not Not Not $ Yes Not Not Oxygen Not Not Not $ Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Paramount Network Not Yes $ Yes Not $ Not Not Yes Channel AT&T Watch TV ($ 15) Philo ($ 20) Sling Orange (US $ 30) Sling Blue (US $ 30) Hulu with Live TV ($ 55) AT&T TV Now ($ 65) PS Vue ($ 50) YouTube TV (US $ 50) Fubo TV (US $ 55) Science Not Yes $ $ Not $ Yes Not $ SEC Network Not Not $ Not Yes $ $ Yes Not Showtime Not Not $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Smithsonian Not Not Not Not Yes Not $ Yes Yes Starz Not Not $ $ Not $ Not $ Not Sundance TV Yes Yes $ $ Not $ $ Yes Yes Syfy Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Tastemade Not Yes Not Not Not Not $ Yes Not TBS Yes Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes TCM Yes Not $ $ Yes Yes $ Yes Yes Telemundo Not Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Tennis channel Not Not $ $ Not $ $ Yes $ TLC Yes Yes Not Yes Yes $ Yes Yes Yes TNT Yes Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Travel channel Not Yes Yes Yes Yes $ Yes Yes Yes TruTV Yes Not $ Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes TV Land Yes Yes $ $ Not $ Not Not Yes Univision Not Not Not Not Not $ Not Not Yes USA Network Not Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes VH1 Yes Yes $ $ Not Yes Not Not Yes Viceland Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $ Not Not Yes WE tv Yes Yes $ $ Not $ Yes Yes Yes Canal del tiempo Not Not Not Not Not $ Not Not Not



