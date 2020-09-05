YouTube TV vs. Hulu vs. FuboTV vs. Sling TV vs. AT&T TV Now and more: Which is better?

Sarah Tew / CNET

Wanting to cut the cord doesn’t mean you have to say a final goodbye to live television. One way to watch live television without hiring a cable service is to connect an antenna. That’s cheap (not to say free) and effective. Of course, as long as you are willing to live with the number of local channels available in your area and it will also depend on the reception of the antenna.

If this is not enough for you and you are willing to make a monthly payment, it is worth checking out Internet TV streaming services. You can find various channels such as ESPN, CNN, Fox News and TNT, as well as DVR functions in the cloud. In addition, you can view the content not only on televisions, but also on phones, tablets, and computers.

Right now, seven major service providers offer you live television broadcast via the internet: Hulu with Live TV, Google YouTube TV, Sling TV from Dish Network, PlayStation Vue from Sony and DirecTV Now from AT&T, Philo and Fubo TV. They cost from US $ 16 a month and thereafter.

The Big Table: Top 100 Channel Comparison

The main difference between each service is its channels. They all offer different channel options at various prices.

Neither has as many channels as most traditional cable or satellite TV packages, especially when it comes to sports. On the other hand, they might have enough for you, especially if you’re saving a ton of money by not paying for cable service for channels you don’t watch.

Below you will find a table showing the top 100 channels that you can watch through the seven different services. Actually, you will see that we listed eight because Sling TV has two service packages, the Orange and the Blue. And if you are wondering which “main” channels can you eliminate? Sorry AXS TV, FYI, GSN and Universal HD.

Some more things you should know about this table:

    • Yes = The live channel is available in the most basic package that that service offers (the price is next to the name of each service).
    • Not = The channel is not available in any mode offered by the service. A very popular channel, PBS, is not available on any service, but I include it anyway.
    • $ = The channel is available for an additional fee, either in a la carte service or as part of a more expensive package or a complementary payment.
    • Most of the regional sports networks – channels dedicated to broadcasting the regular season games of baseball, basketball and / or hockey teams – do not appear on this list. That’s a disadvantage for Fubo TV, which has more sports networks than anyone else, and an advantage for Philo, which doesn’t offer any sports channels, period.
    • ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MyNetworkTV and CW networks are only available in select cities, and availability varies widely depending on the service. In certain cities, some services only offer video programs on-demand from the national networks and not the live local channel.
    • PBS is not available on any of these services but it is one of the main channels, which is why we included it.

AT&T Watch TV vs. Philo vs. Sling TV vs. Hulu vs. AT&T TV Now vs. PS Vue vs. YouTube TV vs. Fubo: 100 Channel Comparison

Channel AT&T Watch TV ($ 15) Philo (US $ 20) Sling Orange (US $ 30) Sling Blue (US $ 30) Hulu with Live TV ($ 55) AT&T TV Now ($ 65) PS Vue ($ 50) YouTube TV (US $ 50) Fubo TV (US $ 55)

Total number of channels:

37

39

24

39

58

43

47

64

66

ABC

Not

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Not

CBS

Not

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Fox

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

NBC

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

PBS

Not

Not

Not

Not

Not

Not

Not

Not

Not

CW

Not

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Not

Yes

Yes

MyNetworkTV

Not

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

A&E

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$

Not

Not

Yes

AMC

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Not

$

Yes

Yes

Yes

Animal Planet

Yes

Yes

Not

Not

Yes

$

Yes

Yes

Not

BBC America

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Not

$

Yes

Yes

Yes

BBC World News

Yes

Yes

$

$

Not

$

$

Yes

$

BET

Yes

Yes

$

Yes

Not

$

Not

Not

Yes

Big ten network

Not

Not

Not

Not

Yes

$

$

Yes

Yes

Bloomberg TV

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Not

$

Not

Not

Not

Boomerang

Yes

Not

$

$

Yes

Yes

$

Not

$

Bravo

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Channel AT&T Watch TV ($ 15) Philo (US $ 20) Sling Orange (US $ 30) Sling Blue (US $ 30) Hulu with Live TV ($ 55) AT&T TV Now ($ 65) PS Vue ($ 50) YouTube TV (US $ 50) Fubo TV (US $ 55)

cartoon Network

Yes

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

CBS Sports Network

Not

Not

Not

Not

Yes

$

$

Yes

Yes

Cheddar

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$

Yes

Yes

Yes

Cinemax

Not

Not

Not

Not

$

$

$

Not

Not

CMT

Not

Yes

$

$

Not

$

Not

Not

Yes

CNBC

Not

Not

Not

$

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

CNN

Yes

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Comedy central

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Not

Yes

Not

Not

Yes

Cooking Channel

Not

Yes

$

$

Not

$

$

Not

$

Destination America

Not

Yes

$

$

Not

$

Yes

Not

$

Discovery Channel

Yes

Yes

Not

Yes

Yes

$

Yes

Yes

Yes

Disney Channel

Not

Not

Yes

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Not

Disney Junior

Not

Not

$

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Not

Disney XD

Not

Not

$

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Not

DIY

Not

Yes

$

$

Not

$

$

Not

$

AND!

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

EPIX

Not

Not

$

$

Not

Not

$

$

Not

ESPN

Not

Not

Yes

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Not

ESPN 2

Not

Not

Yes

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Not

ESPNEWS

Not

Not

$

Not

Yes

$

$

Yes

Not

ESPNU

Not

Not

$

Not

Yes

$

$

Yes

Not

Channel AT&T Watch TV ($ 15) Philo (US $ 20) Sling Orange (US $ 30) Sling Blue (US $ 30) Hulu with Live TV ($ 55) AT&T TV Now ($ 65) PS Vue ($ 50) YouTube TV (US $ 50) Fubo TV (US $ 55)

Food Network

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$

Yes

Yes

Yes

Fox Business

Not

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Fox News

Not

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Fox Sports 1

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Fox Sports 2

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

$

Yes

Yes

Yes

Freeform

Not

Not

Yes

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Not

FX

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

FX Movie Channel

Not

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

$

Yes

Yes

FXX

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

FYI

Yes

Yes

$

$

Not

$

Not

Not

Yes

Golf Channel

Not

Not

Not

$

Yes

$

$

Yes

Yes

Hallmark

Yes

Yes

$

$

Not

Yes

$

Not

Yes

HBO

Not

Not

Not

Not

$

Yes

$

Not

Not

HGTV

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$

Yes

Yes

Yes

History

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$

Not

Not

Yes

HLN

Yes

Not

$

$

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

IFC

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Not

$

$

Yes

Yes

Investigation Discovery

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$

Yes

Yes

Yes

Lifetime

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$

Not

Not

Yes

Lifetime Movie Network

Yes

Yes

$

$

Not

$

Not

Not

Yes

Channel AT&T Watch TV ($ 15) Philo ($ 20) Sling Orange (US $ 30) Sling Blue (US $ 30) Hulu with Live TV ($ 55) AT&T TV Now ($ 65) PS Vue ($ 50) YouTube TV (US $ 50) Fubo TV (US $ 55)

MLB Network

Not

Not

$

$

Not

$

$

Yes

Not

Motor trend

Yes

Yes

Yes

Not

Yes

$

$

Yes

Yes

MSNBC

Not

Not

Not

$

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

MTV

Yes

Yes

$

$

Not

Yes

Not

Not

Yes

MTV2

Yes

Yes

$

$

Not

$

Not

Not

$

National Geographic

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Nat Geo Wild

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

$

Yes

Yes

NBA TV

Not

Not

$

$

Not

$

$

Yes

Yes

NBC Sports Network

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Newsy

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Not

Not

Not

Yes

$

NFL Network

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Not

Not

$

Not

Yes

NFL Red Zone

Not

Not

Not

$

Not

Not

$

Not

$

NHL Network

Not

Not

$

$

Not

$

Not

Not

Not

Nickelodeon

Yes

Yes

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Not

Not

Yes

Nick jr.

Not

Yes

$

Yes

Not

Yes

Not

Not

Yes

Nicktoons

Yes

Yes

$

$

Not

$

Not

Not

$

OWN

Yes

Yes

Not

Not

Not

$

Yes

Not

Not

Oxygen

Not

Not

Not

$

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Paramount Network

Not

Yes

$

Yes

Not

$

Not

Not

Yes

Channel AT&T Watch TV ($ 15) Philo ($ 20) Sling Orange (US $ 30) Sling Blue (US $ 30) Hulu with Live TV ($ 55) AT&T TV Now ($ 65) PS Vue ($ 50) YouTube TV (US $ 50) Fubo TV (US $ 55)

Science

Not

Yes

$

$

Not

$

Yes

Not

$

SEC Network

Not

Not

$

Not

Yes

$

$

Yes

Not

Showtime

Not

Not

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Smithsonian

Not

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Not

$

Yes

Yes

Starz

Not

Not

$

$

Not

$

Not

$

Not

Sundance TV

Yes

Yes

$

$

Not

$

$

Yes

Yes

Syfy

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Tastemade

Not

Yes

Not

Not

Not

Not

$

Yes

Not

TBS

Yes

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

TCM

Yes

Not

$

$

Yes

Yes

$

Yes

Yes

Telemundo

Not

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Tennis channel

Not

Not

$

$

Not

$

$

Yes

$

TLC

Yes

Yes

Not

Yes

Yes

$

Yes

Yes

Yes

TNT

Yes

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Travel channel

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$

Yes

Yes

Yes

TruTV

Yes

Not

$

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

TV Land

Yes

Yes

$

$

Not

$

Not

Not

Yes

Univision

Not

Not

Not

Not

Not

$

Not

Not

Yes

USA Network

Not

Not

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

VH1

Yes

Yes

$

$

Not

Yes

Not

Not

Yes

Viceland

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$

Not

Not

Yes

WE tv

Yes

Yes

$

$

Not

$

Yes

Yes

Yes

Canal del tiempo

Not

Not

Not

Not

Not

$

Not

Not

Not


