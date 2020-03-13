YouTube Traders Pit Bitcoin Fundamentals Against Coronavirus Crisis

With the arrival of the coronavirus probably triggering a worldwide financial meltdown, many are questioning how crypto’s most outstanding asset will climate this monetary storm.

The stock-to-flow mannequin — which values Bitcoin based mostly on its shortage — exhibits the cryptocurrency remains to be on monitor to hit $100Okay in 2021. In accordance with the indicator’s creator, every thing remains to be “on S2F monitor” regardless of latest worth drops. However can Bitcoin’s fundamentals prevail within the face of financial catastrophe?

YouTube Bitcoin bulls, Tone Vays and Carl “The Moon” Martin, sort out these matters and extra: the causes of Bitcoin’s latest worth drops, how Bitcoin might probably remodel right into a protected haven asset, and what the disaster means for the halving and past.

Don’t miss Cointelegraph’s newest crypto market dialogue, and you’ll want to watch until the top for some nice recommendation on tips on how to preserve your income whereas the remainder of the financial system is plummeting.