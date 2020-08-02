YouTube shorts will be TikTok’s next rival: report

By
James Ashley
-
In late 2020, YouTube will launch a new feature called Shorts, which aims to compete with TikTok, one of the most popular applications of the year.

According to The Information, the video giant will integrate the Shorts function to its mobile application available for iOS and Android, so users will be able to publish short videos using YouTube tools and the music catalog.

According to the report, the launch of Shorts is one of Google’s efforts to compete with TikTok, the application that recently displaced WhatsApp and became the most downloaded in 2020, reaching 104.7 million downloads in January 2020, according to data from Sensor Tower.

Google would not be the first technology company to launch a product to compete with TikTok, since in November 2019, Instagram launched Reels in Brazil, a function that allows users to make music videos and edit them in the Stories.

