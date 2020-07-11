YouTube reminds you what time to stop watching videos and go to bed

SOPA Images



If you are one of those who go to bed too late for watching YouTube videos, the platform has a solution for you.

The video service owned by Google said on May 20, that it has made available to users a tool that allows them to set reminders with the time they should go to bed. Users can choose when they want to be reminded to stop watching videos and get into bed.

The new function is already arriving little by little for everyone both in mobile applications and in the Web version. To set the reminder time you just have to enter YouTube and access your account settings by clicking on your name. Here look for the option “display time” and “Receive reminder of bedtime”. Activating this option will open an option where you can set what time you want YouTube to notify you that you should go to bed. In addition, you can decide whether you want the ad to interrupt a video you are currently watching or the notification to wait until the video ends.

Like an alarm or alarm clock, the feature offers the option to postpone the reminder for 10 minutes or dismiss it entirely. This function is added to those previously taken by Google with its digital well-being tool, whose objective is to limit cell phone use. The tool, released in 2018 with the Pixel 3, helps you control how much time you spend on your phone cell phone every day and even allows the blocking of applications if you have exceeded the time of use that you have previously established yourself.

The best streaming and TV gifts for back to school [fotos] To see photos