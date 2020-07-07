YouTube Music lets you save albums before release

Sarah Tew/CNET



The music app by streaming, YouTube Music Allows users to save music albums before release.

This feature was discovered by users on Reddit, who noted that songs from albums that have not been released are already visible within the app and can be stored in the personal library. Available songs are highlighted, while songs that have not yet been released are greyed out and cannot be played.

With the new feature, users can save discs in their personal library, download available songs, such as singles, and the rest of the album will automatically download when it becomes available.

YouTube Music works through an application and a Web player, and offers more than 50 million official tracks, albums, live performances and remixes, among other things. The monthly subscription to Youtube Music Premium It has a cost of US $ 9.99, but if you are a student its monthly cost is US $ 4.99.

